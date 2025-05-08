Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Davey Todd finally broke his Superbike duck at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 on Thursday after holding off Dean Harrison in a four-lap shootout.

Todd made a Superbike success at Northern Ireland’s biggest road race his main objective on the north coast this week after finishing as the runner-up in the blue riband race five times behind record 11-in-a-row winner Glenn Irwin, who retired from road racing last year.

The 29-year-old from Saltburn-by-the-Sea led over the line on all four laps as he held off determined Honda Racing rider Harrison, who could not find a way past Todd’s 8TEN Racing BMW.

Speaking prior to the event, Todd said: “I don’t know how many times I’ve been within a second of winning it or a tenth of winning it.

England's Davey Todd held off Dean Harrison to win his first Superbike race at the Briggs Equipment North West 200. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

“We’ve been down to hundredths of a second away from winning numerous times, so I really do want that NW200 Superbike win, or wins – all three of them!

“A last-lap battle is something special and it makes for really exciting racing, some really good watching for everyone – from the awesome spectators at the event that are creating a fantastic atmosphere.

“There’s nothing better and it is an awesome feeling having that experience and feeling that atmosphere and energy from the fans.”

In glorious evening sunshine, Todd was joined on the podium by team-mate Peter Hickman, who kept Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing BMW) at bay to claim the final rostrum spot.

There was huge disappointment for the event’s most successful rider, 29-time winner Alastair Seeley, who was forced out of the race on his SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW on the first lap.

Todd, who qualified on the front row in second place alongside pole man Hickman and Harrison, meant business from the off and was 0.8s up on Harrison after the first lap.

Harrison, though, was equally as fired up to try and seal his first NW200 victory and pressured Todd throughout, with only a few tenths of a second between them.

The leading duo pulled a slight gap over Hickman and Dunlop, but as they began their final lap, all four were now in close contention.

However, Todd was not to be denied and defended his lines on the Coast Road to close out a popular win by just 0.215s from Harrison, who was 1.4s up on Hickman at the finish.

Dunlop had a solid ride on his new BMW in fourth with Ian Hutchinson over 20 seconds behind the Ulsterman in fifth on his MLav Racing BMW.

Jamie Coward finalised the top six on the KTS/Stanley Stewart BMW.