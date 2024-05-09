Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Davey Todd was under Alastair Seeley’s lap record as he put the Milwaukee BMW on pole at the North West 200 in Thursday’s final qualifying session, which was stopped prematurely due to a red-flag incident at Millbank Avenue.

In glorious weather on the north coast, Todd lapped at 124.524mph for an unofficial lap record, which compares to Seeley’s 124.484mph lap set in 2023.

Carrickfergus man Seeley is absent from the event this year after he was unable to obtain machinery.

Todd was 0.254s ahead of former winner Peter Hickman (PHR Performance BMW), with Honda Racing UK’s Dean Harrison third overall on the combined times.

Davey Todd set a blistering pace in Superstock qualifying on the Milwaukee BMW at the North West 200

Michael Dunlop was fourth on his MD Racing Honda with a lap of 122.576mph which put him ahead of 2019 Superstock race winner James Hillier on the WTF Racing Honda (122.177mph).

The top six was completed by John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK), who is marking his 30th year of racing at the North West 200.

Magherafelt man Paul Jordan was seventh on the Jackson Racing Honda ahead of Mike Browne (In Competition Aprilia), with Erno Kostamo (Penz13 BMW) and Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) the top ten.