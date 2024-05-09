NW200: Davey Todd under Alastair Seeley's Superstock lap record for pole on Milwaukee BMW
and live on Freeview channel 276
In glorious weather on the north coast, Todd lapped at 124.524mph for an unofficial lap record, which compares to Seeley’s 124.484mph lap set in 2023.
Carrickfergus man Seeley is absent from the event this year after he was unable to obtain machinery.
Todd was 0.254s ahead of former winner Peter Hickman (PHR Performance BMW), with Honda Racing UK’s Dean Harrison third overall on the combined times.
Michael Dunlop was fourth on his MD Racing Honda with a lap of 122.576mph which put him ahead of 2019 Superstock race winner James Hillier on the WTF Racing Honda (122.177mph).
The top six was completed by John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK), who is marking his 30th year of racing at the North West 200.
Magherafelt man Paul Jordan was seventh on the Jackson Racing Honda ahead of Mike Browne (In Competition Aprilia), with Erno Kostamo (Penz13 BMW) and Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) the top ten.
The opening Superstock race takes place on Thursday evening over four laps.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.