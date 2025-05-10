NW200: Davey Todd wins red-flagged Superbike finale - rider taken to hospital by air ambulance
A rider was taken to hospital by air ambulance after crashing at the top of Quarry Hill. No further details were provided.
Todd was leading Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison when the red flag went out after the leaders had completed the fifth lap.
A result was declared, with Todd taking his second win of the day on the 8TEN Racing BMW by 0.398s from Harrison.
Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley finished third on the SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW, 3.4s down, with Ian Hutchinson in fourth (MLav Racing BMW).
Aussie Josh Brookes claimed fifth on the Jackson Racing Honda ahead of John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) in sixth.
Michael Dunlop went out with an issue on his factory ROKiT BMW Motorrad machine after taking the lead from Todd on the fourth lap.
Peter Hickman, who had grabbed the lead off the line on his 8TEN Racing BMW, pulled out at University on the first lap with an issue.
Erno Kostamo (RVS Motorsport BMW) and Michael Rutter (Bathams AJN BMW) completed the top eight.
