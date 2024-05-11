NW200: Davey Todd wraps up Superstock double as Michael Dunlop prevented from taking part after red flag re-start
and live on Freeview channel 276
The race was red flagged on the opening lap with Todd leading but Dunlop was prevented from taking part in the re-start after he did not complete the sighting lap.
For Todd, it was his third win of the 2024 meeting and his sixth at the North West since he made his debut in 2018.
The Milwaukee BMW rider was 1.5 seconds ahead of Peter Hickman (PHR Performance BMW), while Honda Racing’s John McGuinness drew a huge cheer from the crowd when he claimed the final rostrum place after James Hillier was thwarted by a slower rider on the last lap.
Pole man Todd shot into the lead and led Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) and Hickman at Ballysally roundabout on lap one.
By the end of the lap, Todd was just under half-a-second ahead of Harrison with Hickman and Hillier right in touch.
There was no change on the second lap at Metropole in Portrush as Todd led Harrison and Hickman, although Hillier was now losing ground.
On the third lap, Todd had pulled a slight lead of a few tenths at Metropole over Harrison, which he extended to 0.838s when they reached the finishing line to complete half-distance.
Hickman was still third, while Hillier was almost nine seconds behind Todd and coming under pressure from McGuinness.
Todd began to tighten his grip on the race and was 1.084s clear of Harrison and Hickman at the end of the fourth lap, with McGuinness now past Hillier and into fourth.
On the penultimate lap, Todd had powered clear but there was drama when Harrison went out of the race, promoting Hickman into second with McGuinness inheriting third.
At the start of the sixth and last lap, Todd was 2.6s up on Hickman, who in turn was 17 seconds clear of McGuinness and Hillier.
With a podium place at stake, Hillier fought back to pass McGuinness and was holding third at Mather’s.
Todd took the win by 1.579s in the end to clinch a Superstock double and a race week treble, while McGuinness closed out the podium places in his 30th anniversary of racing at the North West, 22.6s down on Todd.
Morecambe man McGuinness last stood on the rostrum at the event in 2012.
Hillier finished fourth after he was held up by a slower rider at Juniper chicane, allowing McGuinness through.
Erno Kostamo (Penz13 BMW) and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda) completed the top six.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.