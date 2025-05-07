Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Dean Harrison is confident his Honda Racing UK Fireblade will be a match for anything on the grid at this week’s Briggs Equipment North West 200.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old only had a Superstock-spec machine available at the event last May due to some temporary issues with the availability of parts.

Harrison was competing in his first full year as a factory Honda rider after riding 1000cc Kawasaki machinery for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admits the transition was a massive change, but with plenty of pre-season testing under his belt across his stable of Honda Superbike, Supersport and Superstock machines, the Bradford man is feeling confident for the start of the major road racing season this week.

Dean Harrison on his Honda Racing UK Superstock machine at the 2024 North West 200. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

“I think the Honda is a fantastic motorbike, I just think we were late last year with the bike and with it being such a brand new motorbike, everyone had had a bit of time with the BMW,” Harrison said.

“So I feel that going into this year we’ve learnt a lot from the first year, so we should be able to try and give the boys a run for their money – and that’s the plan.

“The transition for me [from the Kawasaki ZX-10RR to the CBR100RR-R Honda] was such a big change because when you get so used to one bike for so many years, you’re jumping from that onto a completely new bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the few little issues we had, we had no Supersport or Superbike at the North West, and it sort of put me on the back foot a little bit.

“So then you have to think fast and try and learn as quickly as you can, whereas now we’ve had a bit more time I’m hoping we can bridge the gap to the other boys.”

Harrison has never managed to win a race at the North West, but the Isle of Man TT, Southern 100 and Ulster Grand Prix winner feels it comes down to being in the right place on the last lap.

“We’re there or thereabouts, we’re fast everywhere we’ve been, so if we just make a few little changes for this year we can hit the ground running,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m doing British Supersport again this year and I really enjoy riding the little bike, so I’m looking forward to getting stuck in on that.

“If I could get a win at the North West it’d be the icing on the cake.

“It’s a massive event, it’s a nice place and when the sun’s shining there’s no better place to be, the people are nice and the track’s brilliant, and the whole atmosphere is great.

“It’s right place, right time so I just need to find that right place and at the right time!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison has worked hard on his fitness over the winter and feels “little changes” this year can make all the difference.

“There’s been changes to myself, fitness, the bikes and training – loads of little changes like that because I think when you’re not far away you only need a little tweak to make a bit of a difference,” he said.