News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

NW200: Dominant Alastair Seeley claims 28th win with Superstock triumph and shatters lap record

Pole man Alastair Seeley dominated the Superstock race at the North West 200 to chalk up a remarkable 28th win at the event.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 11th May 2023, 20:36 BST- 1 min read

Seeley seized the lead and gradually pulled a gap over Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) in second place, leading by 0.8s after two laps.

A mistake by Todd on the brakes on the third lap at Mather’s chicane gave Seeley a commanding lead but the SYNETIQ BMW rider refused to slacken the pace, with the 43-year-old shattering Todd’s 2022 lap record with a new speed of 124.427mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seeley was almost six seconds ahead of Dunlop at the end of the third lap and he continued to stretch clear at the front.

Alastair Seeley dominated the Superstock race on the SYNETIQ BMW at the North West 200Alastair Seeley dominated the Superstock race on the SYNETIQ BMW at the North West 200
Alastair Seeley dominated the Superstock race on the SYNETIQ BMW at the North West 200
Most Popular

It was the Carrickfergus man’s 15th victory at the North West for the Moneymore-based TAS Racing team.

Todd fought back to pass Dunlop for second place and the result was decided when the race was stopped due to a red flag on the fifth lap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrison was 20 seconds further back on the DAO Racing Kawasaki ahead of Michael Rutter (Bathams BMW) and James Hillier (OMG Yamaha).

Related topics:Alastair SeeleyDavey ToddHondaBMW