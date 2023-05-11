Seeley seized the lead and gradually pulled a gap over Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) in second place, leading by 0.8s after two laps.

A mistake by Todd on the brakes on the third lap at Mather’s chicane gave Seeley a commanding lead but the SYNETIQ BMW rider refused to slacken the pace, with the 43-year-old shattering Todd’s 2022 lap record with a new speed of 124.427mph.

Seeley was almost six seconds ahead of Dunlop at the end of the third lap and he continued to stretch clear at the front.

Alastair Seeley dominated the Superstock race on the SYNETIQ BMW at the North West 200

It was the Carrickfergus man’s 15th victory at the North West for the Moneymore-based TAS Racing team.

Todd fought back to pass Dunlop for second place and the result was decided when the race was stopped due to a red flag on the fifth lap.

