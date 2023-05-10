News you can trust since 1737
NW200: Dominic Herbertson forced to withdraw from event due to 'personal reasons'

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne rider Dominic Herbertson has withdrawn from the North West 200 due to ‘personal reasons’ on the eve of the first races at the north coast event.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 10th May 2023, 19:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 20:22 BST

Herbertson was due to ride for Northern Ireland’s Wilson Craig Honda team on a 1000cc Fireblade in the Superstock and Superbike classes.

On Wednesday evening, a statement issued by the team said it was with ‘great regret’ that he had been forced to pull out and asked for the 32-year-old’s privacy to be respected, adding that Herbertson had the team’s ‘full support’.

Team owner Darren Gilpin said French rider Amalric Blanc would replace Herbertson for the remainder of the event after his own machine suffered an engine failure.

Dominic Herbertson has withdrawn from the North West 200 due to personal reasons.
Dominic Herbertson has withdrawn from the North West 200 due to personal reasons.
“We were looking forward to this weekend with Dom, however his personal wellbeing is more important,” said Gilpin.

“We wish him well and hopefully he will be back on track soon.”

Three-time NW200 Supertwin race winner Jeremy McWilliams is riding in the Supersport class for the Northern Ireland team.

The former MotoGP star claimed a podium in the wet in the opening Supersport race in 2022.

Welshman Matthews Rees joined Gilpin’s team for 2023 but was ruled out of the North West through injury following a crash at the Cookstown 100 in April.

