Herbertson was resigned to missing the event due to mechanical problems with his GBS Racing BMW, but the 32-year-old will now compete in the Superstock and Superbike races on a WCR Honda Fireblade for Darren Gilpin’s team.

The news comes after it was confirmed that 59-year-old Ulsterman McWilliams, a podium finisher in the Supersport class last year at the North West, had agreed a deal with the Northern Ireland team to ride a 600cc Honda. McWilliams will have the use of a Ten Kate World Supersport engine for the north coast showpiece.

Newcastle rider Herbertson, who fronts the popular motorcycle podcast Chasin’ the Racin’, had a best result in the big bike races at last year’s NW200 of 13th in the first Superbike encounter.

Dominic Herbertson will ride a Honda Fireblade Superstock machine for the Wilson Craig Racing Team at the North West 200

“It’s great to be back at the North West 200, especially after the possibility of losing racing in this fantastic part of the world,” Herbertson said.

“At the beginning of this week, I was in full acceptance that I would not be able to make this year’s event due to mechanical issues with the GBS Racing BMW.

“But a phone call to offer a ride for the North West 200 from a team steeped in road racing history like Wilson Craig Racing? I could not say no.”

Team owner Gilpin added: “We are extremely excited to welcome Dominic into the team for this year’s North West 200.

“He is no stranger to road racing and is regarded as one of the most popular riders in the paddock. He will have the use of our CBR1000RR ’stock Honda for the Superstock and Superbike races and it’s a partnership we are all looking forward to.”

The Wilson Craig team has won on the big stage at the North West and Ulster Grand Prix, with many of the sport’s biggest names riding for the renowned road racing outfit over the eyars, including Guy Martin, Cameron Donald and William Dunlop.

Welshman Matthews Rees joined the team for 2023 but was ruled out of the North West through injury following a crash at the Cookstown 100.