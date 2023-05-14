NW200: Dunlop Tyres move swiftly to clarify confusion over request to cut race laps
Dunlop Tyres moved swiftly to clarify that the company had not made any request for races to be reduced in distance at Saturday’s North West 200.
Confusion arose after an announcement over the PA system at the event that Dunlop Tyres had made the appeal on safety grounds.
However, it later transpired that the request had come from teams whose riders were using Dunlop tyres.
The Superstock and final Superbike races were reduced from a scheduled six laps to five.
After the request was reported by several media outlets, Dunlop Tyres issued the following statement on Saturday afternoon.
“Dunlop Tyres did not request for the race to be shortened,” it read.
“Michael Dunlop’s tyre was inspected after the earlier race and Dunlop Tyres did not see any reason for the race to be shortened.“The NW200 organisers took this decision without Dunlop Tyres agreement.”
Last year, a number of leading competitors including Peter Hickman, Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd were forced out of the final Superbike race due to safety concerns over delamination issues with Dunlop’s rear Superbike slicks at the North West.
Dunlop Tyres has dropped its official support of road racing in 2023.
A handful of riders will continue to use the rubber, but Hickman will be the only rider benefitting from official Dunlop Tyres support.
The 36-year-old is a brand ambassador and test rider for the company.
Michael Dunlop plus Milenco by Padgett’s Honda riders Todd and Conor Cummins are also understood to be using Dunlop tyres, albeit in an unofficial capacity.
Hickman’s rear Dunlop tyre came apart in the opening Superbike race last year at around 200mph, but the Isle of Man TT favourite says he has full faith in the brand.
“I’m on Dunlop tyres for everything,” said Hickman prior to the North West 200.
“They’ve pulled out in an official capacity but I will be on Dunlops on all bikes. They won’t have the full service that they provided in the past but anyone can still buy tyres.
“Even after that happened (last year’s issue) I raced at the TT on Dunlops, and Dunlop won every single race.”
Metzeler – a subsidiary of Pirelli – has been appointed as the TT’s official tyre supplier at the TT and will have a prominent service site at the Grandstand.