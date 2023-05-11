News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

NW200: FHO Racing BMW team withdraws from remainder of Northern Ireland road race

The FHO Racing BMW team have dramatically withdrawn the rest of the North West 200.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 11th May 2023, 20:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 00:47 BST

On Thursday evening, Josh Brookes revealed the team had been excluded from the Superstock race as the M1000RR machines use carbon wheels, which are not permitted in the regulations.

Later, the FHO Racing BMW team issued a statement which said the team was withdrawing from the NW200 ‘due to no confidence in the application of the Superstock technical regulations’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement said: “The Superstock class technical regulations mandate the machines must fully comply with conditions regarding the wheels, where Superstock machines must remain with the originally homologated wheels from the manufacturer, which from BMW are carbon.

FHO Racing BMW riders Peter Hickman and Josh BrookesFHO Racing BMW riders Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes
FHO Racing BMW riders Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes
Most Popular

"It then goes on to prohibit carbon material, however aftermarket wheels are also not allowed and no mandated alternative specification is prescribed.

“The FHO Racing BMW M 1000 RR machines passed scrutineering on Tuesday (9 May) and were allowed to take part in all qualifying sessions before being informed they were not allowed to race moments before the Briggs Equipment Superstock race this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Having taking this issue out with the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 organisers, there is no confidence that the FHO Racing riders could take part in a race with the obvious dangers, and risks that road racing prevents and then the performance protested or disqualified on a technicality that is not adequately explained.”

The team statement said the regulations ‘remained the same’ as they did in 2022, when the team also used carbon wheels, and also in 2019 before the event was cancelled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It continued: “The FHO Racing team have checked the 2023 technical regulations against those of 2022 and the regulations remain the same, where the team raced the carbon homologated wheels in both Superstock races, as well as the event in 2019.

“The effort commitment and logistics required to compete in the North West 200 are significant and this lack of confidence in the organisation renders the team’s participation in this year’s event impossible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The FHO Racing team would like to sincerely apologise to all its sponsors and fans, and the team are now looking forward to getting back out on the roads in a few weeks time at the Isle of Man TT Races.”

Related topics:BMWNorthern Ireland