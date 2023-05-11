NW200: Final qualifying times after practice concludes on north coast
Alastair Seeley set the fastest lap of race week at the North West 200 to clinch pole in the Superbike class on the Milwaukee BMW on Thursday.
Glenn Irwin, bidding for a seventh Superbike success in a row, was seventh fastest overall on the BeerMonster Ducati.
Carrickfergus man Seeley also led the way on the Superstock time sheets with his lap from Tuesday’s opening session, after damp patches affected speeds in the earlier sessions on Thursday.
Seeley’s time from Tuesday also gave him pole for the Supersport races on his new Powertoolmate Ducati V2.
In the Supertwin category, Richard Cooper is on pole on Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki.
SUPERBIKES
1 Alastair Seeley (BMW) 123.898mph
2 Peter Hickman (BMW) 123.041mph
3 Michael Dunlop (Dunlop) 122.943mph
4 Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 122.713mph
5 Davey Todd (Honda) 122.171mph
6 Josh Brookes (BMW) 122.008mph
7 Glenn Irwin (Ducati) 121.909mph
8 Conor Cummins (Honda) 121.612mph
SUPERSTOCK
1 Alastair Seeley (BMW) 123.361mph
2 Michael Dunlop (Honda) 122.444mph
3 Peter Hickman (BMW) 121.924mph
4 Davey Todd (Honda) 121.212mph
5 Lee Johnston (Honda) 121.170mph
6 Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 120.817mph
7 Josh Brookes (BMW) 120.261mph
8 Conor Cummins (Honda) 119.967mph
SUPERSPORT
1 Alastair Seeley (Ducati) 116.751mph
2 Richard Cooper (Yamaha) 116.585mph
3 Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 116.109mph
4 Michael Dunlop (Yamaha) 116.041mph
5 Peter Hickman (Triumph) 115.547mph
6 Davey Todd (Honda) 115.201mph
7 Lee Johnston (Yamaha) 115.123mph
8 Adam McLean (Yamaha) 114.503mph
SUPERTWIN
1 Richard Cooper (Kawasaki) 111.273mph
2 Jeremy McWilliams (Paton) 110.418mph
3 Paul Jordan (Kawasaki) 108.800mph
4 Adam McLean (Kawasaki) 108.503mph
5 Michael Dunlop (Kawasaki) 107.924 mph
6 Lee Johnston (Aprilia) 107.575mph
7 Michael Sweeney (Paton) 107.420mph
8 Stefano Bonetti (Paton) 107.257mph