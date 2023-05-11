News you can trust since 1737
NW200: Final qualifying times after practice concludes on north coast

Alastair Seeley set the fastest lap of race week at the North West 200 to clinch pole in the Superbike class on the Milwaukee BMW on Thursday.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 11th May 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read

Glenn Irwin, bidding for a seventh Superbike success in a row, was seventh fastest overall on the BeerMonster Ducati.

Carrickfergus man Seeley also led the way on the Superstock time sheets with his lap from Tuesday’s opening session, after damp patches affected speeds in the earlier sessions on Thursday.

Seeley’s time from Tuesday also gave him pole for the Supersport races on his new Powertoolmate Ducati V2.

Glenn Irwin will line up in seventh place on the grid on the BeerMonster Ducati for Saturday's Superbike races at the North West 200Glenn Irwin will line up in seventh place on the grid on the BeerMonster Ducati for Saturday's Superbike races at the North West 200
In the Supertwin category, Richard Cooper is on pole on Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki.

SUPERBIKES

1 Alastair Seeley (BMW) 123.898mph

2 Peter Hickman (BMW) 123.041mph

3 Michael Dunlop (Dunlop) 122.943mph

4 Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 122.713mph

5 Davey Todd (Honda) 122.171mph

6 Josh Brookes (BMW) 122.008mph

7 Glenn Irwin (Ducati) 121.909mph

8 Conor Cummins (Honda) 121.612mph

SUPERSTOCK

1 Alastair Seeley (BMW) 123.361mph

2 Michael Dunlop (Honda) 122.444mph

3 Peter Hickman (BMW) 121.924mph

4 Davey Todd (Honda) 121.212mph

5 Lee Johnston (Honda) 121.170mph

6 Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 120.817mph

7 Josh Brookes (BMW) 120.261mph

8 Conor Cummins (Honda) 119.967mph

SUPERSPORT

1 Alastair Seeley (Ducati) 116.751mph

2 Richard Cooper (Yamaha) 116.585mph

3 Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 116.109mph

4 Michael Dunlop (Yamaha) 116.041mph

5 Peter Hickman (Triumph) 115.547mph

6 Davey Todd (Honda) 115.201mph

7 Lee Johnston (Yamaha) 115.123mph

8 Adam McLean (Yamaha) 114.503mph

SUPERTWIN

1 Richard Cooper (Kawasaki) 111.273mph

2 Jeremy McWilliams (Paton) 110.418mph

3 Paul Jordan (Kawasaki) 108.800mph

4 Adam McLean (Kawasaki) 108.503mph

5 Michael Dunlop (Kawasaki) 107.924 mph

6 Lee Johnston (Aprilia) 107.575mph

7 Michael Sweeney (Paton) 107.420mph

8 Stefano Bonetti (Paton) 107.257mph

