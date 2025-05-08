Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland rider Gary McCoy says he has been ruled out of the rest of the North West 200 and his Isle of Man TT debut he was involved in a red flag incident at the event with Craig Neve on Wednesday.

The two injured riders were taken to hospital following an accident at the start of Supersport qualifying at Mill Road roundabout.

Bathams Racing rider Neve was taken to hospital by air ambulance while Cookstown man McCoy was transported by ambulance.

Neve is understood to have sustained significant injuries but these are not thought to be life-threatening.

Cookstown rider Gary McCoy was involved in a red flag incident at the North West 200 on Wednesday. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

In a statement on social media, McCoy – who had been set to make his TT debut this year – said the crash was “totally out of his control”.

“Unfortunately this will rule me out of any further racing at the NW200 this year and my debut as a newcomer to the Isle of Man TT.

“Thanks to everyone for the help and support and I hope the other rider has a speedy recovery also.”

Following the crash yesterday, the NW200 organisers said the incident happened six minutes into the Supersport qualifying session.

“Two riders were involved in an incident at Mill Road roundabout on the NW200 course six minutes into the Supersport qualifying session at today's Briggs Equipment North West 200,” said a statement.

“Both riders were injured in the incident and the on-course medical team attended the scene.

“The riders were subsequently transferred to hospital, one by road ambulance and the other by air ambulance.”

On a disrupted opening day of qualifying, lengthy delays meant the Superstock and Supertwin sessions did not take place.

Superbike qualifying was stopped twice by red flags because of oil contamination on the 8.9-course.

The Supersport session was restarted after the incident involving McCoy and Neve with around 18 minutes of the road closing order remaining before roads had to reopen at 15:00 BST.

A revised schedule has been put in place for Thursday qualifying, with Supertwin machines out first followed by the Superstock, Supersport and Superbike sessions (roads closed 09:00 BST to 15:00 BST).

A three-race schedule is planned on Thursday evening with the opening Superbike, Supersport and Superstock races, all over four laps. Roads will close for the first races of this year’s meeting on Thursday from 16:45 BST and will reopen no later than 21:00 BST.