NW200: Glenn Irwin bags pole double to head up Superstock front row from Alastair Seeley

The Northern Ireland rider, buoyed by his performance in the Superbike session earlier when he dipped under Michael Dunlop’s 2016 lap record, lapped the 8.9-mile course 122.088mph to take the top spot on the front row ahead of Thursday evening’s opening race.

Irwin was 0.829s ahead of fellow Carrickfergus rider Alastair Seeley on the IFS Yamaha, with the top three completed by Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda).

Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) was fourth fastest with Northern Ireland men Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Honda) and Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing BMW) rounding out the first six.

Nottingham’s Richard Cooper was next on the Hawk Suzuki while John McGuinness was a solid eighth fastest on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade.

Some rain fell during the Superstock session but the roads around the 8.9-mile course quickly dried out once the showers stopped.

SUPERSTOCK

1 G Irwin (Honda) 122.008mph

2 A Seeley (Yamaha) 121.627mph +0.829s

3 D Todd (Honda) 121.399mph +1.328s

4 P Hickman (BMW) 121.214mph +1.733s

5 M Dunlop (Suzuki) 120.848mph +2.540s

6 L Johnston (BMW) 120.688mph +2.939s

7 R Cooper (Suzuki) 120.209mph +3.962