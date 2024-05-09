Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glenn Irwin sealed pole position in the Superbike class at the North West 200 after recording the first 125mph lap of the ‘Triangle’ course in its current configuration.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider clocked an unofficial lap record in a time of 4m 16.433s for a speed of 125.928mph.

Peter Hickman holds the outright lap record officially at 124.799mph set in 2022.

In 1978, Tom Herron lapped the old NW200 course at 127.63mph, which included the Shell Bridge section in Coleraine and before chicanes were introduced in the interests of safety.

Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) recorded an unofficial 125mph lap record for pole position in the Superbike class at the North West 200

British Superbike title contender Irwin was 2.230s ahead of Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW) who lapped at 124.842mph as he also dipped under the lap record in a sun-kissed final Superbike qualifying session.

Irwin was also under the lap record in opening Superbike qualifying on Wednesday, when he led the times with a speed of 124.895mph.

Michael Dunlop was third quickest overall on his MasterMac Hawk Racing Honda, 4.5s down on Irwin, with Dean Harrison impressing on the Honda Racing UK Superstock machine in fourth, 1.3s behind Dunlop.

Hickman (PHR Performance BMW) was fifth fastest on his M1000RR Superstock machine with Manxman Conor Cummins in sixth on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

Six-time winner John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK), James Hillier (WTF Racing Honda), Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda) and Erno Kostamo (Penz13 BMW) completed the top ten.

Adam McLean was 11th on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki ahead of Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW).