NW200: Glenn Irwin clocks first 125mph lap to claim Superbike pole on Hager PBM Ducati
The Hager PBM Ducati rider clocked an unofficial lap record in a time of 4m 16.433s for a speed of 125.928mph.
Peter Hickman holds the outright lap record officially at 124.799mph set in 2022.
In 1978, Tom Herron lapped the old NW200 course at 127.63mph, which included the Shell Bridge section in Coleraine and before chicanes were introduced in the interests of safety.
British Superbike title contender Irwin was 2.230s ahead of Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW) who lapped at 124.842mph as he also dipped under the lap record in a sun-kissed final Superbike qualifying session.
Irwin was also under the lap record in opening Superbike qualifying on Wednesday, when he led the times with a speed of 124.895mph.
Michael Dunlop was third quickest overall on his MasterMac Hawk Racing Honda, 4.5s down on Irwin, with Dean Harrison impressing on the Honda Racing UK Superstock machine in fourth, 1.3s behind Dunlop.
Hickman (PHR Performance BMW) was fifth fastest on his M1000RR Superstock machine with Manxman Conor Cummins in sixth on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.
Six-time winner John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK), James Hillier (WTF Racing Honda), Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda) and Erno Kostamo (Penz13 BMW) completed the top ten.
Adam McLean was 11th on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki ahead of Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW).
The opening Superbike race takes place on Thursday evening over four-laps, when pole man Irwin can equal the record of nine Superbike wins held jointly by Michael Rutter and Joey Dunlop.
