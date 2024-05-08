NW200: Glenn Irwin makes statement of intent with unofficial lap record in first Superbike qualfiying
The Hager PBM Ducati rider had been knocked off the top spot by Davey Todd on the Milwaukee BMW but Irwin responded with a blistering final lap around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course, setting an unofficial lap record of 4m 18.553s (124.895mph) in perfect conditions.
English rider Todd (124.243mph) was 1.357s adrift at the end of the session with Michael Dunlop (122.870mph) third quickest on his new Hawk Racing Honda Fireblade, 4.261s down on Irwin.
Carrickfergus man Irwin has won the last eight Superbike races at the North West and requires one more win to draw level with Michael Rutter and Joey Dunlop, who share the record of Superbike victories at the event with nine apiece.
Behind the top three, Peter Hickman slotted into fourth on his PHR Performance BMW, 6.470s seconds off the top spot, with Dean Harrison – riding the Honda Racing UK Superstock machine – and the returning Ian Hutchinson (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) rounding out the top six.
Six-time NW200 winner John McGuinness completed the session in seventh, also riding a Honda Racing UK Superstock machine, with James Hillier next on the WTF Racing Honda.
The Honda Racing team are only running Superstock-specification machinery at the event for Harrison, McGuinness and Nathan Harrison due to challenges around sourcing parts.
Finland’s Erno Kostamo – the 2022 Macau Grand Prix winner – was ninth fastest on his Penz13 BMW ahead of Manx rider Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda).
Ulsterman Paul Jordan was 11th on the Jackson Racing Honda ahead of Cookstown 100 winner Dominic Herbertson on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.
