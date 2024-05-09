NW200: Glenn Irwin sets new 125mph lap record and joins Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter as most successful Superbike riders ever
There was nothing between the fastest two men in qualifying in the new four-lap Thursday evening Superbike race at the north coast event, but it was Irwin who prevailed at Juniper chicane on the last lap.
British Superbike title contender Irwin’s new lap record was 125.79mph (4m 16.737s) on the Hager PBM Ducati, with Todd managing 125.673mph on the Milwaukee BMW as he became the second rider to officially break the 125mph barrier at the 8.9-mile course.
In perfect conditions, Todd took the lead off the line from Irwin and was still in front at University, with Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) and Michael Dunlop (MasterMac Hawk Honda) giving chase.
At Metropole in Portrush, Irwin was right on Todd’s rear wheel as the leading pair broke clear.
Todd’s lead was 0.3s after the first lap with Harrison 3.3s further behind and Dunlop fourth.
Dunlop moved ahead of Harrison after the Honda rider clouted the kerb on the way out of the start/finish chicane.
On the second lap, it was still Todd ahead at the Magic Roundabout in Coleraine with the leaders continuing to stretch their advantage over the chasing pack.
There was no change in Portrush but Todd pulled a slight gap after Irwin appeared to miss a gear coming out of Metropole.
However, he closed the deficit once more along the Coast Road section and Irwin set a new outright lap 125mph benchmark.
Dunlop in third was 9.27s behind leader Todd, with Harrison and Peter Hickman (PHR Performance BMW) close behind the Ballymoney man.
Irwin was all over Todd on the approach to Metropole on the third lap but the English rider still managed to keep his nose in front.
Irwin, though, pounced for the lead into Juniper chicane with a clean pass on the brakes to start the final lap as he led by two tenths of a second.
Dunlop was 14 seconds behind followed by Harrison, Hickman and Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda).
Irwin led into University but Todd was still right in contention and the 28-year-old made a pass to take the lead again into Mather’s chicane.
Irwin hit back to lead into Magherabuoy chicane and the Carrickfergus man was crucially ahead at Metropole in Portrush.
Todd closed in at Black Hill and drew alongside Irwin at Juniper chicane before running deep, leaving the Ulsterman to clinch a record-equalling ninth victory.
Todd was 2.5s down at the end with Dunlop 14.2s further in arrears as he sealed the final podium place.
Hickman in fourth was four tenths behind Dunlop with Harrison and Cummins the top six.
John McGuinness finished seventh on the Honda Racing UK Superstock machine ahead of James Hillier on the WTF Racing Honda.
