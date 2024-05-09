Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glenn Irwin smashed the outright lap record and won his ninth Superbike race in a row to equal the North West 200 premier class record held by Michael Rutter and Joey Dunlop after a thrilling battle with Davey Todd.

There was nothing between the fastest two men in qualifying in the new four-lap Thursday evening Superbike race at the north coast event, but it was Irwin who prevailed at Juniper chicane on the last lap.

British Superbike title contender Irwin’s new lap record was 125.79mph (4m 16.737s) on the Hager PBM Ducati, with Todd managing 125.673mph on the Milwaukee BMW as he became the second rider to officially break the 125mph barrier at the 8.9-mile course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In perfect conditions, Todd took the lead off the line from Irwin and was still in front at University, with Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) and Michael Dunlop (MasterMac Hawk Honda) giving chase.

Glenn Irwin celebrates his record-equalling ninth Superbike win at the North West 200

At Metropole in Portrush, Irwin was right on Todd’s rear wheel as the leading pair broke clear.

Todd’s lead was 0.3s after the first lap with Harrison 3.3s further behind and Dunlop fourth.

Dunlop moved ahead of Harrison after the Honda rider clouted the kerb on the way out of the start/finish chicane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the second lap, it was still Todd ahead at the Magic Roundabout in Coleraine with the leaders continuing to stretch their advantage over the chasing pack.

Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) edged out Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW) to win the opening Superbike race at the North West 200

There was no change in Portrush but Todd pulled a slight gap after Irwin appeared to miss a gear coming out of Metropole.

However, he closed the deficit once more along the Coast Road section and Irwin set a new outright lap 125mph benchmark.

Dunlop in third was 9.27s behind leader Todd, with Harrison and Peter Hickman (PHR Performance BMW) close behind the Ballymoney man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irwin was all over Todd on the approach to Metropole on the third lap but the English rider still managed to keep his nose in front.

Irwin, though, pounced for the lead into Juniper chicane with a clean pass on the brakes to start the final lap as he led by two tenths of a second.

Dunlop was 14 seconds behind followed by Harrison, Hickman and Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda).

Irwin led into University but Todd was still right in contention and the 28-year-old made a pass to take the lead again into Mather’s chicane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irwin hit back to lead into Magherabuoy chicane and the Carrickfergus man was crucially ahead at Metropole in Portrush.

Todd closed in at Black Hill and drew alongside Irwin at Juniper chicane before running deep, leaving the Ulsterman to clinch a record-equalling ninth victory.

Todd was 2.5s down at the end with Dunlop 14.2s further in arrears as he sealed the final podium place.

Hickman in fourth was four tenths behind Dunlop with Harrison and Cummins the top six.