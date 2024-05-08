Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Superbike kingpin Glenn Irwin underlined why he is the man to beat at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 on Wednesday after the eight-time winner fired in an unofficial lap record on the Hager PBM Ducati.

The Carrickfergus man capitalised on the warm and sunny conditions on the north coast to dip under Peter Hickman’s 2022 benchmark with a speed of 124.895mph.

Irwin set the blistering lap on the Italian Panigale V4R machine after rival Davey Todd had taken the top spot on the Milwaukee BMW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Superbike title leader, who won all three races at Oulton Park over the bank holiday weekend, ended the session 1.3s ahead of Todd, with Michael Dunlop third quickest on his MasterMac Hawk Racing Honda, four seconds down on Irwin’s provisional pole effort.

Glenn Irwin set an unofficial lap record in qualifying at the North West 200 on the Hager PBM Ducati to lead the Superbike times

Final qualifying takes place today around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course ahead of the first Superbike, Supersport and Superstock races this evening, when Irwin has the chance to equal the Superbike record of nine victories held jointly by Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter.

“It was nice to get out there today and the bike was stable and going in a straight line, which is half the battle,” said Irwin.

“We don’t seem to be down on speed as much to the BMW this year as much as we were last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Honestly, I knew Davey would be so strong – he’s riding with the stock electronics, anti-wheelie and traction control and I’m trying to manage everything coming off the turns.

Glenn Irwin set an unofficial lap record in qualifying at the North West 200 on the Hager PBM Ducati to lead the Superbike times

“He’s been riding incredible in the British championship and we know he’s prepared to ride quite hard.

“What probably surprised me was how fast the pace was so early,” added the 34-year-old.

“There’s a lot of people around the course already and it’s just class to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s just nice to have a good day one but of course it’s nice to respond when people go top and you know you can go out and go top again.

“The cool thing is the fans are seeing lap record speeds by very capable riders and that’s great for the event and everyone involved.”

Irwin has won five times on Ducati machinery, including a double at the event in 2023, and has made it clear he is targeting a treble this year after an extra Superbike race was added to the programme as part of tonight’s schedule.

Todd led the Superstock times while Richard Cooper and Jeremy McWilliams were fastest in Supersport and Supertwin qualifying respectively.