The British Superbike Championship leader was in front when the race was stopped on lap four, with the result taken from positions at the end of lap three.

Carrickfergus man Irwin got the verdict on his BeerMonster Ducati by 0.6s from Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda), with Dean Harrison third on the DAO Racing Kawasaki, 0.34s further back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33-year-old, who switched to his BSB machine for Saturday’s races, was celebrating a fourth Ducati Superbike win at the north coast meeting.

Glenn Irwin won the opening Superbike race at the North West 200 on the BeerMonster Ducati for his seventh win in a row

The stoppage was caused following an incident at Black Hill, with the rider involved not badly hurt.

Michael Rutter finished fourth on the Bathams Honda RC213V-S, 16.9s behind the winner, with John McGuinness (Honda Racing Fireblade) and James Hillier (OMG Yamaha) the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Dunlop had taken the lead from Irwin into Metropole on the second lap, but the Ballymoney rider slowed dramatically on the run to Coleraine on the third lap, dropping back to fourth on his Hawk Racing Honda. Dunlop then retired in the pits.

Pole man Alastair Seeley led on the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR at University on lap two but the 28-time winner retired at the end of the lap.

Irwin had earlier passed Seeley into Ballysally and there was contact between the Carrick men. He apologised to the 43-year-old afterwards and Irwin said he hoped Seeley “accepted my apology”.