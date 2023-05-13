NW200: Glenn Irwin wins feature Superbike race for eighth victory after controversial end to event
Glenn Irwin was announced as the winner of the feature Superbike race at the North West 200 after a confusing wait for the official result.
It was Irwin’s eighth victory in succession in the class and he is now one win away from the all-time record of nine Superbike wins held jointly by Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter.
The race was stopped at the beginning of the fourth lap when newcomer Mike Browne crashed at Juniper. The Cork man was reported to have sustained minor injuries.
However, there was a lengthy wait until the outcome of the race was confirmed, with Irwin getting the verdict for the BeerMonster Ducati team by one second after three laps from Alastair Seeley (Milwaukee BMW).
Dean Harrison was third on the DAO Racing Kawasaki ahead of Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda), with the leading quartet covered by 1.6s.
Honda Racing’s John McGuinness and Michael Rutter on the Bathams RC213V-S were the top six.
The race was restarted after James Hillier came off his OMG Yamaha at Juniper, although the English rider was not badly hurt.
Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) did not line up for the final race of the day.
It was Bradford man Harrison who got the jump from the start to lead Dunlop Irwin and Seeley into York corner.Irwin drafted past on his Ducati on the blast to Coleraine, with Dunlop second and Harrison and Seeley next.
Carrickfergus man Seeley moved into third past Harrison on the run to Mather’s and began to set his sights on Irwin and Dunlop ahead of him.
British Superbike Championship leader Irwin’s lead over Dunlop at the end of lap one was 0.3s, with Seeley 0.2 back and Harrison right there in fourth.
On the second lap, Dunlop powered past to lead after Station corner, with Irwin dropping to fourth when Seeley and Harrison also used the slipstream to gain a position.
Seeley then passed Dunlop into Mather’s and was only 0.159s ahead at the end of the lap from Dunlop, with Irwin third ahead of Harrison.
Irwin then made what proved to be a decisive pass on Dunlop and Seeley on the blast to Mather’s, while Harrison hauled himself into third past Dunlop into Metropole.
As the riders crossed the line, the red flag was displayed, but it was Irwin who eventually learned he had won the race for his fifth win on Bird’s Ducati machines at the north coast meeting in a controversial end to the event.