News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

NW200: Glenn Irwin wins feature Superbike race for eighth victory after controversial end to event

Glenn Irwin was announced as the winner of the feature Superbike race at the North West 200 after a confusing wait for the official result.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 13th May 2023, 19:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 19:09 BST

It was Irwin’s eighth victory in succession in the class and he is now one win away from the all-time record of nine Superbike wins held jointly by Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter.

The race was stopped at the beginning of the fourth lap when newcomer Mike Browne crashed at Juniper. The Cork man was reported to have sustained minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, there was a lengthy wait until the outcome of the race was confirmed, with Irwin getting the verdict for the BeerMonster Ducati team by one second after three laps from Alastair Seeley (Milwaukee BMW).

Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) leads Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda), Alastair Seeley (Milwaukee BMW) and Dean Harrison (DAO Kawasaki) in the feature Superbike race at the North West 200Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) leads Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda), Alastair Seeley (Milwaukee BMW) and Dean Harrison (DAO Kawasaki) in the feature Superbike race at the North West 200
Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) leads Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda), Alastair Seeley (Milwaukee BMW) and Dean Harrison (DAO Kawasaki) in the feature Superbike race at the North West 200
Most Popular

Dean Harrison was third on the DAO Racing Kawasaki ahead of Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda), with the leading quartet covered by 1.6s.

Honda Racing’s John McGuinness and Michael Rutter on the Bathams RC213V-S were the top six.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The race was restarted after James Hillier came off his OMG Yamaha at Juniper, although the English rider was not badly hurt.

Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) did not line up for the final race of the day.

It was Bradford man Harrison who got the jump from the start to lead Dunlop Irwin and Seeley into York corner.Irwin drafted past on his Ducati on the blast to Coleraine, with Dunlop second and Harrison and Seeley next.

Carrickfergus man Seeley moved into third past Harrison on the run to Mather’s and began to set his sights on Irwin and Dunlop ahead of him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

British Superbike Championship leader Irwin’s lead over Dunlop at the end of lap one was 0.3s, with Seeley 0.2 back and Harrison right there in fourth.

On the second lap, Dunlop powered past to lead after Station corner, with Irwin dropping to fourth when Seeley and Harrison also used the slipstream to gain a position.

Seeley then passed Dunlop into Mather’s and was only 0.159s ahead at the end of the lap from Dunlop, with Irwin third ahead of Harrison.

Irwin then made what proved to be a decisive pass on Dunlop and Seeley on the blast to Mather’s, while Harrison hauled himself into third past Dunlop into Metropole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the riders crossed the line, the red flag was displayed, but it was Irwin who eventually learned he had won the race for his fifth win on Bird’s Ducati machines at the north coast meeting in a controversial end to the event.

Related topics:Dean HarrisonAlastair SeeleyDucatiJoey Dunlop