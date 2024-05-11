Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glenn Irwin capped a dream week at the North West 200 with victory in the showpiece Superbike race for an unprecedented treble as he extended his winning streak to 11 in a row.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider, who also sealed a hat-trick in the British Superbike round at Oulton Park last weekend, proved too strong for Davey Todd (Milwaukee) once again, who wasn’t quite able to get close enough to the Ulster rider on the final lap where it mattered to attempt a pass.

Irwin defended his line into Metropole in Portrush on the final lap and didn’t allow Todd any opportunities on the Coast Road.

The race was effectively over when Irwin held position into Juniper chicane and although they encountered a slower rider on the run up Quarry Hill, Irwin held firm to sew up his third victory.

Glenn Irwin clinched a Superbike treble with victory in the headline race at the North West 200 on Saturday

Dean Harrison finished third on the Honda Racing Superstock machine ahead of Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda).

Todd stole a march off the line ahead of Irwin on the first lap with Harrison in third and Dunlop fourth.

Irwin had closed the deficit at Metropole and Todd’s lead was half-a-second at the end of the lap over Irwin, with Harrison trying to cling on.

Todd remained at the front on the second lap with Harrison making ground to close in on Irwin’s Ducati.

Dunlop was on his own in fourth, eight seconds behind Todd.

John McGuinness was retired at Ballysally roundabout on lap three with smoke billowing from the rear of his Honda Racing machine.

Irwin, aided by a fastest lap at 124.988mph on the third lap, took the lead into Juniper from Todd as Harrison began to lose the tow.

On the fourth lap, Irwin was setting the pace and was 0.479s ahead with Todd giving chase.

With two laps remaining, Todd drew alongside Irwin on the approach to University and both riders were side-by-side as they peeled into the left-hander.

Harrison was in touch in third, 14.6s ahead of Dunlop.

Todd trailed Irwin by 0.6s as they set off on their final lap of the 8.9-mile course in the headline race of the meeting.

The BMW rider passed Irwin on the exit of Station corner but they were level when they reached University, where Irwin held the inside line to stay in front.

Irwin was strong into Metropole and although Todd closed on the Coast Road, Irwin was inch perfect at Juniper chicane and brought his Ducati home for a terrific Superbike treble.

Todd was 0.464s behind on the line, while Harrison took third on his Honda Racing Superstock machine, 2.878s behind.

Dunlop finished on his own in fourth with Paul Jordan an impressive fifth on the Jackson Racing Honda.