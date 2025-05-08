NW200: Honda Racing's Dean Harrison leads Supersport times from Richard Cooper
Harrison, who is competing in the British Supersport Championship this season, lapped at 117.727mph to lead Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) by 0.104s on the sun-kissed north coast.
The Supersport riders only managed a handful of laps on Wednesday following a red flag incident, which caused a lengthy delay.
However, there were no such issues on Thursday a full session was held in perfect conditions.
Davey Todd was third fastest on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda, just over 1.1s further back, while Michael Dunlop – who slid off unscathed in the earlier Superstock qualifying at Magherabuoy chicane – was fourth on the Milwaukee Ducati.
Dunlop was 0.445s down on Todd, with Peter Hickman (Trooper PHR Performance Triumph) and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2) the top six.
Adam McLean was seventh on the PRA Yamaha ahead of Jamie Coward on the KTS /Macadam Triumph.
Mike Browne was ninth fastest on the second of Alistair Russell’s BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha machines ahead of Alastair Seeley (CD Racing by MSS Performance Kawasaki), who has won a record 13 times in the class.
SUPERSPORT QUALIFYING
1 Dean Harrison (Honda) 117.727mph
2 Richard Cooper (Yamaha) 117.682mph
3 Davey Todd (Honda) 117.117mph
4 Michael Dunlop (Ducati) 116.928mph
5 Peter Hickman (Triumph) 116.402mph
6 Paul Jordan (Honda) 116.285mph
7 Adam McLean (Yamaha) 116.10mph
8 Jamie Coward (Triumph) 115.91mph
9 Mike Browne (Yamaha) 115.689mph
10 Alastair Seeley (Kawasaki) 115.683mph
