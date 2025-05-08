Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison underscored his hot form by topping the Supersport qualifying session at the Briggs Equipment North West 200.

Harrison, who is competing in the British Supersport Championship this season, lapped at 117.727mph to lead Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) by 0.104s on the sun-kissed north coast.

The Supersport riders only managed a handful of laps on Wednesday following a red flag incident, which caused a lengthy delay.

However, there were no such issues on Thursday a full session was held in perfect conditions.

Honda Racing UK's Dean Harrison topped Supersport qualifying at the North West 200. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Davey Todd was third fastest on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda, just over 1.1s further back, while Michael Dunlop – who slid off unscathed in the earlier Superstock qualifying at Magherabuoy chicane – was fourth on the Milwaukee Ducati.

Dunlop was 0.445s down on Todd, with Peter Hickman (Trooper PHR Performance Triumph) and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2) the top six.

Adam McLean was seventh on the PRA Yamaha ahead of Jamie Coward on the KTS /Macadam Triumph.

Mike Browne was ninth fastest on the second of Alistair Russell’s BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha machines ahead of Alastair Seeley (CD Racing by MSS Performance Kawasaki), who has won a record 13 times in the class.

SUPERSPORT QUALIFYING

1 Dean Harrison (Honda) 117.727mph

2 Richard Cooper (Yamaha) 117.682mph

3 Davey Todd (Honda) 117.117mph

4 Michael Dunlop (Ducati) 116.928mph

5 Peter Hickman (Triumph) 116.402mph

6 Paul Jordan (Honda) 116.285mph

7 Adam McLean (Yamaha) 116.10mph

8 Jamie Coward (Triumph) 115.91mph

9 Mike Browne (Yamaha) 115.689mph