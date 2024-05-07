Richard Cooper with the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6 in the North West 200 paddock in Portrush

The Nottingham rider has won the last four Supertwin races at the event on Ryan Farquhar-prepared machinery and has linked up with the Irish road racing great once again to ride a 650cc Kawasaki.

Cooper will also line up for Northern Ireland’s BPE by Russell Racing team on a Yamaha R6 alongside Cork man Mike Browne.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

The 41-year-old finished on the rostrum twice in the Supersport class in 2023 but British Supersport race winner Cooper is targeting the top step in all four races he is contesting.

“I want to win four races this week,” said the former two-time National Superstock 1000 champion.

“I had a second and third plus two wins last year but I want those four wins this time and I believe I have the best opportunity of doing that.

“My Supertwin bike is very competitive and I know the Supersport class is very competitive so I am under no illusions that it is going to be difficult, but I want to win.”

The popular English rider completed two test days at Kirkistown in Co Down on both machines and is feeling ready for the beginning of practice on Wednesday.

“I was comfortable on both bikes and everything is in place and ready to go for the start of practice at the North West,” he said.

“Continuity is a key thing for me coming here. Being with the same teams as last year gives me that and I hope to reel off a lot of laps without any issues during practice and qualifying.”

Cooper, who arrived in the paddock in Portrush after competing in the new National Sportbike Championship at Oulton Park – claiming two runner-up finishes – admits his hopes of Supersport glory have increased due to the absence of key rivals Alastair Seeley and Lee Johnston, who will miss the event this year.

Johnston remains injured after a pre-season crash in Spain while record 29-time winner Seeley was unable to secure machinery.

“I spoke to Alastair at Oulton at the weekend,” said Cooper.

“He has the experience and the talent and is the man to beat around here but there must be an underlying reason why he isn’t here.

“I told Alastair that I was kind of glad he wasn’t here but on the other hand what is better than getting on to the podium at the North West by beating Alastair Seeley? Not much.

“It would be like going to the TT and standing on the podium without Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop.