Davey Todd has one principal objective at this week’s Briggs Equipment North West 200, where an elusive Superbike win is the victory he covets more than any other.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

​The 29-year-old had to settle for the runner-up spot in all three Superbike races around the ‘Triangle’ course 12 months ago, when Ulsterman Glenn Irwin sealed a treble on the Hager PBM Ducati to set a record of 11 consecutive wins in the premier class, taking over from joint nine-time winners Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter as the most successful Superbike riders ever at the event.

Todd rode a Superstock-spec Milwaukee BMW M1000RR last year at the North West but will ride a full Superbike this time, although he is facing a completely new challenge for 2025 after setting up the new 8TEN Racing Team with Peter Hickman.

Both riders were due to ride for Faye Ho’s FHO Racing outfit this season but split from the team and are running their own machines with support from BMW Motorrad UK.

Davey Todd on his new LEW 8TEN Racing BMW Superbike during the weekend's British Superbike meeting at Oulton Park. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

Todd, who has finished as a Superbike runner-up five times in total behind Irwin, will be aiming to capitalise on his old sparring partner’s decision to retire from road racing, with Irwin concentrating solely on trying to win the British Superbike crown for the first time this year.

His absence from the grid in Portrush guarantees a new name on the silverware, and Senior TT winner Todd goes into race week as the slight favourite based on his performances in the premier class in recent seasons.

“It’s the only Superbike win that I don’t have on the roads,” said Todd, who won both Superstock races last year and the second Supersport race for a terrific treble.

“I have Superbike wins at Armoy and technically I’ve won at Macau now, although I’m not sure how much that counted, but I got the trophy and stood on the podium and that’s how the rules go, so officially I have a Macau Superbike win (last year’s Macau Grand Prix was decided based on qualifying positions after the race was cancelled because of wet weather).

Davey Todd won both Superstock races at the North West 200 in 2024 and a Supersport race, but it's Superbike success he wants more than anything else this week. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“I’ve a TT win and everything else, but no North West Superbike win so it’s one that I definitely want.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve been within a second of winning it or a tenth of winning it; we’ve been down to hundredths of a second away from winning numerous times, so I really do want that NW200 Superbike win, or wins – all three of them!”

The chance to go head-to-head with Irwin again has gone and two-time British Superstock champion Todd admits he was “gutted” to be denied another opportunity to avenge his defeats against the Carrickfergus man.

“I genuinely am gutted about it because it takes something away from me that I wanted so badly,” Todd said.

“We battled so hard for a couple of years and I feel like I got stronger and better the more I learnt and the more experience I got around the NW200 circuit, and Glenn finishing obviously takes away that opportunity of obviously taking a race win from him.

“I have race wins from him in another class in Superstock, but never in the Superbike class which is frustrating for me, but there’s nothing I can about it and I understand his reasons for stopping road racing and everything else, and that’s his decision at the end of the day – I can’t argue with it and I can’t force him to race.

“It’s going to be tough anyway and I think Hicky’s going to be strong, Michael Dunlop’s always strong, Dean Harrison – there’s potentially a list of ten guys who can win races at the North West 200 and I don’t think I’m going to have it easy by any stretch. But I want to go back there and win some races and I want to show people I’m capable of winning those Superbike races.”

Todd enjoyed a breakthrough year at the Isle of Man TT in 2024, taking his first wins with victories in the Superstock and Senior races, but the mass-start appeal of the NW200 is something he relishes.

“The NW200 for me is definitely one of the highlights of the year and something that it has that the almighty Isle of Man TT doesn’t have is that mass-start, which is something that I love in racing,” said the North Yorkshireman.

“A last lap battle is something special and it makes for really exciting racing, some really good watching for everyone – from the awesome spectators at the event that are creating a fantastic atmosphere… When me and Glenn were battling on the last lap you could see everyone hanging over the fences and hedges cheering like crazy.

“There’s nothing better and it is an awesome feeling having that experience and feeling that atmosphere and energy from the fans.

“It’s so cool to experience that and having that mass start provides that and I love that – I love banging bars with my rivals and having to think about race craft, which is something that you don’t necessarily have to think about as much at the TT.”