The news was confirmed one week before practice gets under way around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course next Tuesday, with the Newtownabbey man taking up the opportunity to ride for Darren Gilpin’s team after Welshman Matthew Rees was injured in a crash at the Cookstown 100.

McWilliams, who is 59, produced one of the standout moments of the 2022 meeting with a superb ride to third place in the wet in the first Supersport race, which was won by Alastair Seeley from Davey Todd.

He has claimed three victories in the Supertwin class at the North West and will ride an Italian Paton this year with backing from the Bayview Hotel.

Jeremy McWilliams will race a Honda CBR600RR for Darren Gilpin's Wilson Craig Racing team in the Supersport class at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200

The former Grand Prix star brings a vast wealth of experience to the Wilson Craig team and is a fascinating addition to the entry list.

He will also have the use of a Ten Kate World Supersport Honda engine at the North West, which McWilliams can be relied upon to make the most of.

“I never envisaged I wouldn’t be back,” said McWilliams.

“When the opportunity arose to be on good bikes like the Wilson Craig machines and the Bayview Paton it was one not to be missed.”

He was also a late call-up to the Supersport class last year in the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team after Mike Browne sustained two broken ankles in a spill at Cookstown, delivering a coveted podium for the Dungannon outfit.

“It was a decent scrap,” McWilliams reflected.

“I was battling with Davey in the wet and the circuit was in good shape. It was as much fun riding in the wet as the dry, just a lot colder!

“By the end I think all three of us thought we had given it everything.

“You have to get away in the wave if you want to get the slipstream and stay with the leaders to get yourself into the right place at the right time,” he added.

“Unfortunately, the pack got broken up last year in Saturday’s race when James Hillier crashed.”

McWilliams is racing again this year in the Baggers series in the USA and is also a test rider for KTM, helping him to remain bike fit and as sharp as ever for the north coast road race.

In addition to his Supersport rostrum, he was promoted to third place in the second Supertwin race last May when Richard Cooper was disqualified due to a technical infringement.

“Saturday’s racing last year was the best I can remember at the North West 200,” he said.

“Let’s hope it is the same next week.”

Wilson Craig team owner Gilpin said he had already moved to acquire McWilliams’ services for the North West and knows only too well what his value will be to the team.

“I had already spoken to Jeremy about joining the team for the North West,” Gilpin said.

“He has a lot of experience and our team also has plenty of racing experience so I think we all know what to expect.