The incident happened at Metropole corner in Portrush, bringing out the red flags. Johnston is not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

A statement from the NW200 organisers said: “The incident at church Corner during today’s Supersport practice session has now been cleared.

“The rider involved has been taken by ambulance along the track to York Corner where he has now been transferred by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.”

Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston was injured in a crash during final Supersport qualifying on Thursday at the North West 200

Fermanagh man Johnston was a winner in the Supersport class in 2022 on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha, which was his fifth victory overall the event.

The 33-year-old is the leader of the British Supersport Championship and won both races in the season-opener at Silverstone over the Easter weekend.

