News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

NW200: Lee Johnston airlifted to hospital following crash in Supersport qualifying

Lee Johnston was taken to hospital in Belfast by the air ambulance following a crash in the Supersport qualifying session on Thursday at the North West 200.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 11th May 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:31 BST

The incident happened at Metropole corner in Portrush, bringing out the red flags. Johnston is not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

A statement from the NW200 organisers said: “The incident at church Corner during today’s Supersport practice session has now been cleared.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The rider involved has been taken by ambulance along the track to York Corner where he has now been transferred by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.”

Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston was injured in a crash during final Supersport qualifying on Thursday at the North West 200Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston was injured in a crash during final Supersport qualifying on Thursday at the North West 200
Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston was injured in a crash during final Supersport qualifying on Thursday at the North West 200
Most Popular

Fermanagh man Johnston was a winner in the Supersport class in 2022 on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha, which was his fifth victory overall the event.

The 33-year-old is the leader of the British Supersport Championship and won both races in the season-opener at Silverstone over the Easter weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the incident, the Supersport session was cancelled and the Superbikes were called to the grid.

Related topics:BelfastPortrushRoyal Victoria HospitalFermanagh