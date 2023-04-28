The Maguiresbridge man, now living in West Yorkshire, is currently leading the British Supersport Championship after sealing a double at Silverstone over the Easter weekend.

Johnston claimed his second Supersport success at the North West last year and has also won in the class at the Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix.

However, after purchasing the ex-Glenn Irwin Honda Racing UK Fireblade machines for the Superbike and Superstock races in 2023, Johnston has set his sights on returning to the top step at Ulster motorcycling’s showpiece, which takes place from May 9-13.

The 34-year-old won the Superstock race at the north coast meeting in 2015 on a BMW and Johnston is gearing up for renewed assault on the big bike classes on his Ashcourt Racing machines.

“I would really like to win another big bike race at the North West 200,” said Johnston, who won both Supertwin races for a double in 2014.

“Everyone says I am too small to do it but I know I can.

“During Spanish testing I rode the Superbike and ’Stocker and although I am still focused on the 600, I want to do more in the big bike races this year.

“It freaks me out when I think about how many good riders will be on the North West grid on good bikes this year. It will be bloody hard work to win.

“There are still some teams with big budgets like PBM and FHO but there is a much bigger spread of top machinery nowadays and the competition is fierce.”

Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin has won the past six Superbike races in a row at the North West and Johnston says it is ‘special’ for a home-grown rider to secure the spoils in the blue riband class.

“It is special to see a home rider win a Superbike race at the North West 200,” he said.

“Glenn and I are very different people but if I win a Superbike race at the North West 200 I’ll definitely do a burn-out, even if my feet don’t touch the ground!

“The North West 200 was the first big bike race I ever went to when I was kid. It means a lot to me and I think that shows in how hard I try to win races there.”

After making the switch from BMW to Honda for the Superbike and Superstock classes, Johnston has stuck with a Yamaha R6 for the Supersport races and an Aprilia RS660 Supertwin.

The diminutive Northern Ireland racer has struggled with his health in recent years after being diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, an incurable inflammatory disease that affects the joints and bones.

Johnston, though, is feeling much more like his old self this year.

“It hasn’t gone away but I am in a good place at the moment,” he said.

“I’ve carried out loads of experiments with food and medication. At the moment I am just trying to take it day by day, week by week.

“But it is only now, when I feel better and back to my old self, that I realise how bad I was before.”