NW200: Lee Johnston tops Supersport times after edging out Michael Dunlop

In a dry and breezy but uninterrupted Supersport session, the Fermanagh man knocked Michael Dunlop off the top spot in the dying moments on his final lap, clocking a speed of 114.132mph.

Ballymoney man Dunlop was 1.2s in arrears on his MD Racing Yamaha (113.642mph), with Dean Harrison slotting into third on the DAO Racing Kawasaki, two seconds down on Johnston.

Davey Todd, a Supersport winner in the wet at the NW200 in 2019, was fourth fastest on the Milenco by Padgetts Honda ahead of 24-time ‘Triangle’ winner Alastair Seeley (IFS Yamaha).

Lee Johnston set the Supersport pace at the North West 200 on Tuesday.

Adam McLean completed the top six on his McAdoo Racing Kawasaki ahead of Jeremy McWilliams, who made a solid start first time out on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha as he replaces the injured Mike Browne in the class.

SUPERSPORT SESSION

1 L Johnston (Yamaha) 114.132mph

2 M Dunlop (Yamaha) 113.642mph +1.220s

3 D Harrison (Kawasaki) 113.330mph +2.003s

4 D Todd (Honda) 113.088mph +2.612s

5 A Seeley (Yamaha) 112.923mph +3.031s