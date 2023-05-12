News you can trust since 1737
NW200: Manx rider Nathan Harrison set to miss Isle of Man TT after Superstock crash on Honda Racing UK Fireblade

Manx rider Nathan Harrison suffered a major setback ahead of next month’s Isle of Man TT after the Honda Racing UK rider crashed in the Superstock race at the North West 200 on Thursday.

By Kyle White
Published 12th May 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read

Harrison came off at Dhu Varren on the fifth lap and sustained a broken right collarbone and left radius in his wrist.

The 24-year-old is now likely to be ruled out of the festival, where practice is set to commence on May 29.

Harrison was due to remain in the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine overnight on Thursday.

Nathan Harrison leads his Honda Racing UK team-mate John McGuinness in the Superstock race at the North West 200 on Thursday evening
Harrison had qualified 11th fastest for the Superstock races and 14th in the Superbike class. He was holding sixth place at the end of lap four before his accident.

His team-mate, 23-time TT winner John McGuinness, said he had been left disappointed by Harrison’s accident and also an earlier crash involving Ulsterman Lee Johnston, who was airlifted to hospital in Belfast after coming off in Supersport qualifying.

Johnston’s injuries include a broken leg and the 33-year-old Ashcourt Racing rider is also set to miss the TT.

“The disappointing bit of the day is my little mate Lee Johnston has hurt himself, so get well soon pal,” McGuinness said.

“And my team-mate has given himself a knock so I want to wish him a speedy recovery too.”

McGuinness finished seventh in the Superstock race on Thursday and will line up in 10th position for Saturday’s two six-lap Superbike races.

