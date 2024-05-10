NW200: Manx rider Paul Cassidy 'just bloody sore' after being flung 25 feet in air before 'landing in a garden on someone's car'
Cassidy was riding his Yamaha machine when the incident happened near Millbank Avenue at the first-right-hander on the course in Superstock qualifying.
A jaw-dropping video of the incident has been shared widely on social media and Cassidy provided an update on his Facebook page.
“As you all know I had a little off at nw 200 I’m all OK just bloody sore,” Cassidy wrote.
“I was behind a rider and had just clicked 4th I believe his bike cut out or something on the 1st right after the start.
“The marshals said the same thing too. He pulled to the left then looking over his left shoulder not knowing I was going round him and we collided together.
“Unfortunately nothing I could do at that sort of speed. Big thank you to everyone for all support ..all the medical staff did a cracking job Went up around 25ft and landed in the garden on someone's car.”
Three red-flag incidents occurred on Thursday during qualifying but none of the riders involved suffered serious injuries.
A statement from the organisers said: “The information from the NW200 medical team indicates none of the competitors sustained serious injuries but two have been taken to Causeway hospital for assessment and treatment.”
Glenn Irwin hails 'amazing achievement' after equalling Superbike wins record
Unstoppable Glenn Irwin prevailed in an absorbing last-lap head-to-head with Davey Todd to leave himself on cloud nine after matching the Superbike wins record held by Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter at the North West 200 on Thursday night.
In bright evening sunshine on the north coast, the Hager PBM Ducati rider extended his remarkable run of Superbike victories to nine in a row as Irwin now sets his sights on becoming the most successful rider in the history of the class on Saturday.
The Carrickfergus man arrived at the Ulster road race on a high following a British Superbike treble at the bank holiday Oulton Park meeting and Irwin is closing in on another hat-trick on the Italian Panigale machine, with two six-lap showpiece races still to come.
