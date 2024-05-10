Manx rider Paul Cassidy was flung from his Yamaha machine and landed in a garden on the bonnet of a car after crashing in qualifying at the North West 200, escaping serious injury

Manx rider Paul Cassidy said he was ‘Ok, just bloody sore’ after he was flung 25 feet into the air before landing on the bonnet of a car during a crash in qualifying at the North West 200 on Thursday.

Cassidy was riding his Yamaha machine when the incident happened near Millbank Avenue at the first-right-hander on the course in Superstock qualifying.

A jaw-dropping video of the incident has been shared widely on social media and Cassidy provided an update on his Facebook page.

“As you all know I had a little off at nw 200 I’m all OK just bloody sore,” Cassidy wrote.

“I was behind a rider and had just clicked 4th I believe his bike cut out or something on the 1st right after the start.

“The marshals said the same thing too. He pulled to the left then looking over his left shoulder not knowing I was going round him and we collided together.

“Unfortunately nothing I could do at that sort of speed. Big thank you to everyone for all support ..all the medical staff did a cracking job Went up around 25ft and landed in the garden on someone's car.”

Three red-flag incidents occurred on Thursday during qualifying but none of the riders involved suffered serious injuries.

North West 200 rider Paul Cassidy landed on a car bonnet in a garden of a house on the course

A statement from the organisers said: “The information from the NW200 medical team indicates none of the competitors sustained serious injuries but two have been taken to Causeway hospital for assessment and treatment.”

