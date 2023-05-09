Dunlop, riding for Stuart and Steve Hicken’s team again in 2023 after racing a Suzuki last season, lapped the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course in 4m 22.658s to record a speed of 122.943mph in the shortened session, which was reduced to 30 minutes after an earlier delay due to an engine blow-up in the newcomers’ session

The 33-year-old was 1.9s ahead of Alastair Seeley on the Milwaukee BMW (122.047mph), with Lee Johnston also making a strong start on his new Ashcourt Racing Honda in third, 6.2s down on two-time NW200 Superbike winner Dunlop.

Some light rain began to fall on the final laps but the Superbike riders had the chance to make the most of fine conditions on the north coast, which was reflected in the lap times.

Michael Dunlop led the Superbike times on his Hawk Racing Honda at the North West 200 on Tuesday

Peter Hickman, the outright lap record holder at 124.799mph set 12 months ago, was fourth quickest on the FHO Racing BMW (119.635mph) ahead of Honda Racing’s John McGuinness (119.473mph).

Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) was seventh on the time sheets ahead of six-in-a-row Superbike winner Glenn Irwin on the BeerMonster Ducati.

Irwin lapped at 119.125mph on the Panigale V4R and was 8.4s adrift of Tuesday pacesetter Dunlop.

Manxman Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) and newcomer Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) were the top ten.