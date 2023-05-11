NW200: Michael Dunlop fastest in damp Superstock session but Alastair Seeley on pole
Alastair Seeley’s 123mph lap from Tuesday’s opening Superstock practice session at the North West 200 secured pole for the 27-time winner after damp roads kept speeds down on Thursday.
The SYNETIQ BMW rider set the fastest overall lap of the day on Tuesday on the M1000RR at 123.361mph.
Seeley was fourth fastest in Thursday’s session with a lap of 117.135mph, which reflected the damp patches on parts of the 8.9-mile course.
Michael Dunlop topped Thursday’s session on his MD Racing Honda at 118.971mph after going out at the end, with the Ballymoney man only doing three laps.
Dunlop has qualified second on the grid following his speed of 122.44mph in the first session, with Peter Hickman also on the front row on his FHO Racing BMW following his Tuesday lap of 121.924mph.
Hickman was second quickest behind Dunlop in Thursday’s session, completing eight laps and setting a best speed of 117.477mph, 3.4 seconds down on Dunlop.
Dean Harrison (117.358mph) was third fastest on the DAO Racing Kawasaki on Thursday but lines up in sixth for the races. The Bradford rider completed 11 laps in the final Superstock session on his ZX-10RR.
Davey Todd, seventh on Thursday, qualified fourth overall on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda. Todd is the outright lap record holder in the class.
Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston will line up in sixth on his Ashcourt Racing Honda ahead of Harrison, with the top eight completed by Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW) and Todd’s team-mate, Manx rider Conor Cummins.
The opening Superstock race is scheduled on Thursday evening, with roads closed from 5pm to 9pm.