News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

NW200: Michael Dunlop fastest in damp Superstock session but Alastair Seeley on pole

Alastair Seeley’s 123mph lap from Tuesday’s opening Superstock practice session at the North West 200 secured pole for the 27-time winner after damp roads kept speeds down on Thursday.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 11th May 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read

The SYNETIQ BMW rider set the fastest overall lap of the day on Tuesday on the M1000RR at 123.361mph.

Seeley was fourth fastest in Thursday’s session with a lap of 117.135mph, which reflected the damp patches on parts of the 8.9-mile course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Dunlop topped Thursday’s session on his MD Racing Honda at 118.971mph after going out at the end, with the Ballymoney man only doing three laps.

Alastair Seeley has qualified in pole position on his SYNETIQ BMW for the Superstock races at the North West 200Alastair Seeley has qualified in pole position on his SYNETIQ BMW for the Superstock races at the North West 200
Alastair Seeley has qualified in pole position on his SYNETIQ BMW for the Superstock races at the North West 200
Most Popular

Dunlop has qualified second on the grid following his speed of 122.44mph in the first session, with Peter Hickman also on the front row on his FHO Racing BMW following his Tuesday lap of 121.924mph.

Hickman was second quickest behind Dunlop in Thursday’s session, completing eight laps and setting a best speed of 117.477mph, 3.4 seconds down on Dunlop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dean Harrison (117.358mph) was third fastest on the DAO Racing Kawasaki on Thursday but lines up in sixth for the races. The Bradford rider completed 11 laps in the final Superstock session on his ZX-10RR.

Davey Todd, seventh on Thursday, qualified fourth overall on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda. Todd is the outright lap record holder in the class.

Michael Dunlop was fastest in Thursday's final Superstock qualifying session on his MD Racing Honda to secure second place on the grid overall as damp patches on the course kept speeds downMichael Dunlop was fastest in Thursday's final Superstock qualifying session on his MD Racing Honda to secure second place on the grid overall as damp patches on the course kept speeds down
Michael Dunlop was fastest in Thursday's final Superstock qualifying session on his MD Racing Honda to secure second place on the grid overall as damp patches on the course kept speeds down

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston will line up in sixth on his Ashcourt Racing Honda ahead of Harrison, with the top eight completed by Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW) and Todd’s team-mate, Manx rider Conor Cummins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The opening Superstock race is scheduled on Thursday evening, with roads closed from 5pm to 9pm.

Related topics:Michael DunlopAlastair SeeleyDavey ToddBMWDean Harrison