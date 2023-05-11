The SYNETIQ BMW rider set the fastest overall lap of the day on Tuesday on the M1000RR at 123.361mph.

Seeley was fourth fastest in Thursday’s session with a lap of 117.135mph, which reflected the damp patches on parts of the 8.9-mile course.

Michael Dunlop topped Thursday’s session on his MD Racing Honda at 118.971mph after going out at the end, with the Ballymoney man only doing three laps.

Alastair Seeley has qualified in pole position on his SYNETIQ BMW for the Superstock races at the North West 200

Dunlop has qualified second on the grid following his speed of 122.44mph in the first session, with Peter Hickman also on the front row on his FHO Racing BMW following his Tuesday lap of 121.924mph.

Hickman was second quickest behind Dunlop in Thursday’s session, completing eight laps and setting a best speed of 117.477mph, 3.4 seconds down on Dunlop.

Dean Harrison (117.358mph) was third fastest on the DAO Racing Kawasaki on Thursday but lines up in sixth for the races. The Bradford rider completed 11 laps in the final Superstock session on his ZX-10RR.

Davey Todd, seventh on Thursday, qualified fourth overall on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda. Todd is the outright lap record holder in the class.

Michael Dunlop was fastest in Thursday's final Superstock qualifying session on his MD Racing Honda to secure second place on the grid overall as damp patches on the course kept speeds down

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston will line up in sixth on his Ashcourt Racing Honda ahead of Harrison, with the top eight completed by Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW) and Todd’s team-mate, Manx rider Conor Cummins.

