Michael Dunlop was the toast of the north coast on Thursday after ending a nine-year drought for a North West 200 victory in style with a sizzling double in the sun.

The Ballymoney man won the Supersport and Superstock races, increasing his tally around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course to seven wins.

Going into this year’s event, Dunlop’s last success was a Superbike triumph on a Hawk Racing BMW in 2016.

He has been a familiar name on the podium over the years, but it was victories that Dunlop coveted at Northern Ireland’s premier motorcycle race and he overcame adversity to put himself back on top after a rare crash in Superstock qualifying at Magherabuoy chicane.

Michael Dunlop celebrates with his team after winning the Superstock race at the North West 200 for a double on Thursday. Dunlop also won the earlier Supersport race. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

A jubilant Dunlop, speaking after his second win of the night in the Superstock race, said: “I rode hard for that. I think I deserved it. I've proved tonight I'm still fast.

“It's great, I knew it was going to be hard and I knew that race was going to be hot and heavy.

“The boys have worked hard to get everything ready, I appreciate it.

“I haven't won in a long time and it was a kick in the face, so to win again is another weight off my shoulders.

“I've not come here fully fit for a long time, but we've overcome it and won two races tonight,” he added.

“It’s hard when you’re a Dunlop at home. The fans and folks are great, and I’m surrounded by fantastic people, sponsors, mechanics and personnel.”

The 36-year-old finished fourth in the Superbike race on his new Hawk Racing BMW before prevailing in a dramatic Supersport scrap on the last lap, timing his move to perfection on the Milwaukee Ducati V2.

Dunlop flew past Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) on the fast approach to Magherabuoy and never looked like being caught as he went on to win by just under four tenths of a second from Cooper, setting a new lap record at 118.65mph.

In the Superstock race, Dunlop reeled in leader Davey Todd and once he hit the front at University, another victory seemed inevitable after Todd ran on and appeared to have an issue with his 8TEN Racing BMW before rejoining the race.

Dean Harrison put up a valiant fight on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade in second place, but Dunlop set the fastest lap of the race on the last lap at 124.392mph to win by 2.6s for a brilliant brace.

His seven NW200 wins include a 250 success in 2008, a Supersport victory in 2013, a Superbike and Superstock double in 2014 and a Superbike win in 2016.

Dunlop’s father Robert won 15 times around the ‘Triangle’ course, while his uncle Joey was a 13-time winner and brother William victorious four times.