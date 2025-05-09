Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dunlop has two wins already at this year’s Briggs Equipment North West 200 after a Supersport and Superstock double on Thursday, but now the Ulster rider has Superbike glory in his sights.

Dunlop ended a nine-year wait for a victory at Northern Ireland’s top road race after a last-lap triumph in the Supersport race on his new factory Ducati Panigale V2, beating past winners Richard Cooper and Davey Todd.

He also set a new lap record for the class in glorious conditions around the 8.9-mile course at 118.65mph.

The 36-year-old followed up with an impressive Superstock win on his MD Racing BMW, upping the ante on the final lap with the fastest lap of the race at 124.392mph – the fastest lap overall on Thursday evening – to beat Honda’s Dean Harrison by 2.6 seconds.

Michael Dunlop was fourth in Thursday's opening Superbike race at the North West 200 on his factory Hawk Racing BMW. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Dunlop, who last won a Superbike race at the North West in 200 on a BMW S100RR, will be targeting more success today after increasing his personal tally to seven victories at the event.

His legendary father Robert was a 15-time winner at the ‘Triangle’ meeting, while uncle Joey won 13 times and brother William claimed four wins at the event.

Dunlop qualified fifth fastest in Superbike qualifying on his factory Hawk Racing BMW and was fourth in Thursday’s opening race, but he was experiencing some teething issues with the new machine.

However, he is hoping to lay down a firm challenge in today’s six-lap showpiece races, when the main race programme is expected to be blessed with more sunshine and blue skies.

Michael Dunlop on his factory Hawk Racing BMW during Superbike qualifying at the North West 200. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

“We’ve a wee bit of an issue with the Superbike off the turns,” Dunlop said.

“Hopefully we can get talking to somebody in Germany at BMW to get that rectified, but I’ve proved tonight that I’m still fast.

“It’s great, I knew it was going to be hard to come out and win [the Superstock race] on the brand new BMW S1000, so thanks all the boys who work hard – all the boys from BMW to my own lads to get everything ready.”

Dunlop hurt his should after he high-sided on the exit of Magherabuoy chicane during Superstock qualifying, but he put the pain aside on a special night for the record 29-time Isle of Man TT winner on Thursday.

“I damaged the shoulder a little bit so I’m struggling a bit to brake full pin,” he said.

“I’m definitely not one hundred percent but I can’t use that as an excuse. I could’ve maybe used it earlier for the big bike race but now I can’t!

“I really enjoyed it and hopefully I can keep the head down and keep going.”