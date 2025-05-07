NW200: Michael Dunlop "very excited" to have factory support from World Supersport team Feel Racing on Milwaukee Ducati

Michael Dunlop is hoping to capitalise on the support of factory World Supersport team Feel Racing as he prepares to challenge for more road racing success in 2025 on a Milwaukee-backed Ducati Panigale V2.

The 29-time Isle of Man TT winner unveiled the machine in the paddock in Portrush at the North West 200, where opening practice began on Wednesday.

Dunlop rode the machine for the first time at the Daytona 200 and the Ballymoney man says he is “very excited” for the season ahead.

“I’m delighted to be involved with Milwaukee again, it’s been a long time but something I am very excited about and looking forward to a strong season on board the Milwaukee Ducati V2.

Michael Dunlop with his Milwaukee Ducati V2 Supersport machine in the paddock at the North West 200
Michael Dunlop with his Milwaukee Ducati V2 Supersport machine in the paddock at the North West 200

“They have given me a great opportunity to have a strong season and it’s a new challenge I’m eagerly awaiting.

“To be involved with the Feel Racing team, (factory World Supersport team) is a fantastic opportunity to have their backing, knowledge and support for the season ahead.

“They have two World Championships under their belt and provide a world of information to ensure we progress and get the results we deserve.”

Dunlop has won the last six Supersport races at the Isle of Man TT and set the first 130mph in the class around the Mountain Course on his way to victory in 2023.

The 36-year-old will be aiming to give the Italian manufacturer its first TT success since Rob Holden’s victory in the Singles race 30 years ago in 1995.

Dale McElveen, Managing Director at Milwaukee Tool UK and Ireland, said: “Having been heavily involved with the road races for many years, this is a new challenge that everyone is looking forward to. “Milwaukee will also continue to sponsor the Superbike race at the North West 200 and Senior TT.

“I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson after the tragic accident at Oulton Park on Monday. We are all thinking of them.”

Dunlop is also riding BMW M1000RR Superbike and Superstock machinery at the North West 200, where he is gunning for his first win at the event since 2016.

