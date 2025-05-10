NW200: Northern Ireland's Paul Jordan clinches maiden win in Supertwin race after leaders Adam McLean and Richard Cooper crash out
McLean and Cooper went down at Juniper chicane on the penultimate lap, leaving Magherafelt man Jordan clear in the lead on the Jackson Racing Aprilia.
Cooper, who won the first Supertwin race on Saturday on Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki and McLean – the runner-up in the earlier race – were reported to be up on their feet after the incident.
Jordan cruised home to win by 9.8s from Skerries man Michael Sweeney (MSR Aprilia), with Barry Furber completing the podium on his DC Autos Yamaha.
Jordan said: "We didn't have the best practice, we had issues with the bike and even in the race I was struggling.
“I was struggling to stay with them, but it's still a North West 200 win and I'll take that any day of the week.
“I hope the lads are okay, but I'm a North West 200 winner!
"A Northern Irishman winning - what more can you ask for? I can't thank everyone enough.”
It was an emotional first NW200 podium for Republic of Ireland rider Sweeney, who sustained serious injuries in a crash in the Supertwin class at the event in 2023.
Choking back the tears, Sweeney said: “In 2023, I thought that was going to be the end of it with the crash and then to come back – I never dreamed of standing here. This is something really special.
"I have always dreamed of winning a podium at an international and today we have done it.
"I'm just so happy, particularly with what happened a few years ago. To come back here and do it in the same class than what left me in a bad way.
"This is a dream. I came around the last lap and it was like a national road race."
AJ Venter finished fourth on the TH Racing Kawasaki ahead of Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed (Novo Gen by FAO Racing BMW) and Frenchman Jonathan Goetschy (Optimark Road Racing Aprilia) in sixth.
Jeremy McWilliams, who was involved in a crash in the earlier Supersport race at Mill Road roundabout, retired after the opening lap.
