NW200: 'Nothing yet' for record 29-time winner Alastair Seeley, says race chief Mervyn Whyte
Seeley is synonymous with Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle event but barring a late twist in the tale, the 44-year-old looks poised to be absent from the grid when first practice gets underway around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course on Wednesday.
The Carrickfergus man won both Superstock races last year for Moneymore team TAS Racing on the SYNETIQ BMW, but Seeley was dropped for 2024 despite finishing third in the National Superstock 1000 Championship.
He has struggled to secure suitable machinery and terms to race at the North West, which is the only road race meeting that Seeley competes at.
Race chief Mervyn Whyte, speaking prior to the weekend, said: “I’ve been working and working behind the scenes to get Alastair a ride but there is nothing at the present time.
“It’s disappointing because I’d love to have seen him here, particularly when he’s had so many wins – 29 around the North West.
“We’ll wait and see what happens. Maybe something will turn up before next week, so we’ll wait and see how things progress.”
Sunday’s Supersport Sprint race at Oulton was won by Luke Stapleford (Macadam Racing Triumph) from reigning champion Ben Currie (Oxford Products Ducati).
Dubliner Jack Kennedy, a four-time Supersport champion, was third on the Honda Racing machine while Eugene McManus from Randalstown claimed fifth on the ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati.
The Supersport Feature race at the bank holiday BSB meeting is scheduled for 15:25 BST on Monday.