NW200: Official update issued after three red-flag incidents in final qualifying sessions
An official update from the North West 200 said none of the competitors involved in Thursday’s three red-flag incidents in the final qualifying sessions are believed to have sustained serious injuries.
The stoppages occurred in the Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin sessions at Trolan’s, Millbank Avenue and Quarry Hill respectively.
Thursday’s NW200 statement said: “The information from the NW200 medical team indicates none of the competitors sustained serious injuries but two have been taken to Causeway hospital for assessment and treatment.”
