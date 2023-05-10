The English rider is the outright lap record holder around the 8.9-mile course after raising the bar to 124.799mph in 2022.

Hickman is the only rider officially supported by Dunlop tyres this year after the company withdrew its support of road racing.

Last year, the 36-year-old and several other top contenders – including Michael Dunlop, Davey Todd and Dean Harrison – were forced to miss the second Superbike race on safety grounds after tyre delamination issues with Dunlop tyres’ rear Superbike slicks.

​Peter Hickman (centre) with Craig Neve (left) and Brian McCormack on the grid yesterday at the North West 200. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

FHO Racing BMW rider Hickman, fourth fastest in the opening Superbike qualifying session on Tuesday, said: “You can’t use a normal wet here because it’s different from other tracks, so it has to be a NW200-spec tyre, which has a hard centre because of the high speeds; when the tyres get too hot then they can delaminate.

“Unfortunately, Dunlop tyres can’t provide the tyre we need for here this year. I thought I had it sorted with something else, but then on Sunday we got told that we weren’t allowed any wets.

“It’s nothing to do with the team or myself, it’s just how it is at the minute. Fortunately it’s dry today but I don’t really know what’s going to happen for the rest of the week,” he added.

“Other tyre manufacturers won’t even let me buy them, so it’s not ideal.”

Prior to the North West, Hickman said he retains full faith in Dunlop tyres following last year’s high-profile tyre delaminations.

“I’m on Dunlop tyres for everything,” said Hickman, who is a test rider and brand ambassador for the company.

“They’ve pulled out in an official capacity but I will be on Dunlops on all bikes.

“They won’t have the full service that they provided in the past but anyone can still buy tyres.”

Hickman, who will also ride in the Supersport races on his PHR Performance Triumph 765, said he had zero concerns despite the issues last year.

“Not even a little bit,” Hickman said. “I have my theories and reasons for why it happened.

“Dunlop said, ‘we just want you to use this one tyre and don’t change it any more’, and I altered what I was doing to accommodate why I think the tyres were doing what they were doing.”

Metzeler – a subsidiary of Pirelli – has been appointed as the official tyre supplier at the Isle of Man TT and will have a prominent service site at the Grandstand.

Ulsterman Michael Dunlop led the Superbike times on the Hawk Racing Honda on Tuesday at the North West at 122.943mph in a shortened session, which was reduced to 30 minutes after an earlier delay.

Alastair Seeley was 1.9s behind in second on the Milwaukee BMW with Lee Johnston also making a strong start on his new Ashcourt Racing Honda in third, 6.2s down Dunlop.

Seeley was fastest through the speed trap at 207.2mph, with Dunlop clocked at 202.2mph.

Hickman was next (119.635mph) ahead of Honda Racing’s John McGuinness (119.473mph), with Dean Harrison sixth on the DAO Racing Kawasaki at 119.432mph.