Peter Hickman will line up in pole in the Superbikes races at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 after a blistering end to qualifying on Thursday.

Hickman, who is seeking a maiden Superbike success at the north coast road race, headed a one-two for the 8TEN Racing BMW team after Davey Todd took second place on the grid with a 124.069mph lap, which was 1.106s down on his team-mate’s 124.599mph benchmark.

Hickman and Todd co-own the 8TEN team after parting company from Faye Ho’s FHO Racing outfit.

Like Hickman, Todd is also targeting a first NW200 Superbike win after finishing as the runner-up five times in the class behind 11-in-a-row winner Glenn Irwin.

Peter Hickman on his 8TEN Racing BMW M1000RR in Superbike qualifying at the North West 200 on Thursday. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison had held sway at the top of the time sheets on a picture perfect day on the north coast until he was knocked back to third by the flying BMW duo.

Harrison lapped at 124.062mph and will be right in the mix as he stakes his claim for a first win at the event this week. The Bradford man was fastest through the speed trap on Thursday at 208.5mph.

Alastair Seeley (124.017mph) will start from fourth on his Nicholl Oils/SMS BMW ahead of Michael Dunlop, who lapped at 122.974mph on the Hawk Racing BMW.

Dunlop came off in the earlier Superstock session at Magherabuoy chicane but was able to participate in the following Supersport session before heading out in Superbike qualifying.

Jamie Coward produced a solid performance on the KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart BMW with a speed of 1221.933mph to round out the top six.

Ian Hutchinson had a strong ride on the MLav Racing BMW as he qualified seventh, while Finland’s Erno Kostamo was in fine form and will line-up eighth on the RVS Motorsport BMW.

Honda’s John McGuiness and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2) finalised the top ten.

The first Superbike race over four laps is scheduled for Thursday evening (17:30 BST) followed by the Supersport and Superstock races, all over four laps.

SUEPRBIKE QUALIFYING

1 Peter Hickman (BMW) 124.599mph

2 Davey Todd (BMW) 124.069mph

3 Dean Harrison (Honda) 124.062mph

4 Alastair Seeley (BMW) 124.017mph

5 Michael Dunlop (BMW) 122.974mph

6 Jamie Coward (BMW) 121.933mph

7 Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 121.636mph

8 Erno Kostamo (BMW) 121.481mph

9 John McGuinness (Honda) 121.455mph