The company withdrew its rear slick tyre from use at the North West 200 last year on safety grounds after Hickman and other top riders, including Michael Dunlop, suffered tyre delaminations.

FHO Racing BMW rider Hickman set a new outright lap record at 124.799mph in 2022 after running on at University on the first lap of the opening Superbike event, hauling himself back up into top-six contention before his rear Dunlop tyre delaminated at close to 200mph on the run to Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the engine had maybe gone, there was a massive vibration from the bike and I didn’t know what it was,” Hickman said.

​Peter Hickman is among the big favourites on the FHO Racing BMW

“I put my leg out and had my hand up, and pulled to the right hand side and slowed down.

“When I stopped the engine was still running and everything was alright, and then I looked round the back and there was no rubber left on the tyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t know anything about anyone else, and I just thought the tyre must have delaminated. I’ve not had that before but I’ve known of it and it’s probably more common than what people realise.”

Hickman, though, remains fully committed to Dunlop tyres.

“I’m on Dunlop tyres for everything,” said Hickman, who is a test rider and brand ambassador for the company.

“They’ve pulled out in an official capacity but I will be on Dunlops on all bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They won’t have the full service that they provided in the past but anyone can still buy tyres. I think they are stipulating what tyres you’re allowed to have, so if you want to go to the North West or TT, then ‘these are the tyres you’re running’ and you’ve got no other choice.

“Even after that happened (rear tyre issue) I raced at the TT on Dunlops, and Dunlop won every single race. Michael (Dunlop) changed to Metzelers and within two nights went back to Dunlops – why?”

Hickman, who will also ride in the Supersport races on his PHR Performance Triumph 765, said he had zero concerns despite the issues last year.

“Not even a little bit,” Hickman said. “I have my theories and reasons for why it happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dunlop said, ‘we just want you to use this one tyre and don’t change it any more’, and I altered what I was doing to accommodate why I think the tyres were doing what they were doing.”