Hickman and his FHO Racing BMW team-mate Josh Brookes did not compete in the Superstock or showpiece Superbike races after team owner Faye Ho pulled out of the event, due to a fallout over the carbon wheels used on their M1000RR machines.

The wheels were deemed to be ineligible under the latest regulations ratified by Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre).

A statement from the top BSB and road racing team said the decision had been taken ‘due to no confidence in the application of the Superstock technical regulations’ at the North West.

FHO Racing’s Peter Hickman says change is needed at the North West 200 after the top British Superbike and roads team withdrew from the event in a row over the rules

Hickman was granted permission by Ms Ho to ride his own PHR Performance Supersport Triumph and Yamaha Supertwin machines in Saturday’s races, but the Louth man said he was ‘super disappointed’ to miss the Superbike races after qualifying second fastest.

“Wheelgate!” Hickman labelled the fiasco at the North West.

“It’s a little bit through gritted teeth and these rules here should be following the TT.

“It’s two or three weeks before the TT and we were all told the rules are the same as the TT, and now they’re saying they’re not, so that’s where it has all kind of come from.

“It’s just a bit sour really and a bit unfortunate. I like racing, I want to go racing. Faye (Ho) was nice enough (to let him race) because at the end of the day, I’m an FHO Racing contracted rider and I have to ask if I’m allowed to do this (Supertwin race) and the Supersport class, and she said yes,” he added.

“I’m super disappointed. It’s something so easy and simple to understand if you’re looking for it properly, but politics end up ruining everything and this is why they just need to follow what the TT does.

“Bear in mind that 90 per cent of this grid is made up of riders who are racing at the TT for one obvious reason: this is a good warm-up and a good test.