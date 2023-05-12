Hickman will ride his Trooper Beer by PHR Performance Triumph 765 Supersport machine and his PHR Performance Yamaha R7 Supertwin, although he will not be in action in the Superstock or Superbike races on the FHO BMW M1000RR.

The top-flight British Superbike team pulled out of the event in a dramatic turn of events on Thursday after Hickman and team-mate Josh Brookes were prevented from riding in the Superstock race due to the carbon wheels fitted to their machines, which are not allowed under the MCUI Ulster Centre’s 2023 regulations.

A statement from FHO Racing said their decision to withdraw was ‘due to no confidence in the application of the Superstock technical regulations’.

Peter Hickman on his Trooper Beer Triumph machine during Supersport qualifying at the North West 200

The NW200 organisers released a statement late on Thursday night which said the MCUI Stewards had not informed them of their decision until 9.30pm.

It said: “No such action had been discussed with the NW200 organisers prior to this time despite the machines having been scrutineered on both Tuesday and Thursday morning.

