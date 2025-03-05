Briggs Equipment North West 200 Race Director Mervyn Whyte says the return of the event’s most successful rider Alastair Seeley in May is ‘absolutely brilliant news’, writes KYLE WHITE.

Seeley missed the event in 2024 after he was unable to secure a suitable deal on competitive machinery but the 29-time winner will line up in Portrush in two months’ time as he chases a milestone 30th success around the ‘Triangle’ course.

The Carrickfergus man will ride a BMW M1000RR under the SMS/Nicholl Oils banner, which is the same ex-TAS Racing machine on which Seeley won both Superstock races at the NW200 on his last appearance in 2023.

Whyte said the deal for Seeley’s return was completed ‘close to the wire’ but is delighted to welcome the 45-year-old back to the country’s premier motorcycling event.

Alastair Seeley with Briggs Equipment North West 200 Race Director Mervyn Whyte at the live launch of the event in Belfast. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“It’s excellent news to have Alastair back again and it’s probably fair to say that Alastair and me have been round the houses at least 45 times trying to get this sorted out over the last two or three months,” said Whyte.

“We have met and discussed [his return] and have had phone calls and everything else, but it’s brilliant news and brilliant for the North West 200. Hopefully, Alastair can go on to get the 30 [wins] and increase on the 30.

“My thanks go to SMS and Nicholl Oils for the help and support they’ve given us over the last few months and it was pretty close to the wire when Alastair signed on the dotted line, but from our point of view for the Briggs Equipment North West 200 it’s absolutely brilliant news,” added Whyte, speaking at the live launch of the race in Belfast.

Providing an update on preparations for the north coast road race, which takes place from May 7-10, Whyte said there were ‘a few surprises still to come’.

“It’s looking good at the minute, everything is slotting into place but there’s a lot of work still to do,” said the Limavady man.

“Entries closed [on February 28] and we have a top line-up with the cream of road racers and a few extras, with a few guys in their first time at the North West and a few surprises still to come, which will be revealed over the next few weeks.