On Thursday, Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes were prevented from taking part in the Superstock race as their M1000RR machines were fitted with carbon wheels, which are not permitted under the regulations set by the sport’s governing body in Northern Ireland, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre).

The FHO Racing BMW team issued a statement which said they had ‘no confidence in the application of the Superstock technical regulations’.

The statement said: “The FHO Racing BMW M 1000 RR machines passed scrutineering on Tuesday (9 May) and were allowed to take part in all qualifying sessions before being informed they were not allowed to race moments before the Briggs Equipment Superstock race this evening.

FHO Racing BMW rider Peter Hickman was one of the favourites in the Superstock and Superbike races at the North West 200

“Having taking this issue out with the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 organisers, there is no confidence that the FHO Racing riders could take part in a race with the obvious dangers, and risks that road racing prevents and then the performance protested or disqualified on a technicality that is not adequately explained.”

A statement from the North West 200 said the technical regulations of the MCUI (Ulster Centre) state that ‘carbon wheels are not permitted for use at any MCUI road race event’, a ruling that was published on the NW200’s website in January.

“The technical regulations of the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre), under which the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 is run, state that carbon wheels are not permitted for use at any MCUI road race event,” the NW200 statement said.

“Those regulations, which are implemented by the MCUI Stewards of the Meeting, were approved by the sport’s governing body in January 2023 and published on the North West 200’s website at that stage.

“The FHO Racing BMW team were informed by the MCUI’s Stewards after qualifying on Thursday afternoon that their riders, Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes, would be excluded from the Briggs Equipment Superstock race as their machines were fitted with carbon wheels.

“The NW200 organisers were informed of the Steward’s decision, which is final and binding upon the event, at 21.30pm on Thursday night during the final Steward’s meeting.

“No such action had been discussed with the NW200 organisers prior to this time despite the machines having been scrutineered on both Tuesday and Thursday morning.