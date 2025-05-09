Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Record 29-time North West 200 winner Alastair Seeley has vowed to “regroup and go again” after a massive engine blow-up in Thursday’s Superbike race.

Seeley was forced out on the first lap after the issue at Mill Road roundabout.

The Carrickfergus man was riding his SMS/Nicholl Oils Superstock BMW and was unable to take his place on the first row of the grid for the Superstock race later in the evening after the issue.

Davey Todd went on to win the Superbike race from Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman, while Michael Dunlop was victorious in the Superstock race, beating Harrison and Ian Hutchinson.

Alastair Seeley on the SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW M1000RR during Superbike qualifying on Thursday at the North West 200. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Seeley, who has won 12 Superstock races at the North West 200, said it had been a “disappointing” day for his team.

The 45-year-old was absent from the north coast road race in 2024 due to a lack of competitive machinery but was right in contention during qualifying, going second fastest in Superstock qualifying and fourth quickest in the Superbike session.

“Unfortunately tonight hasn't been our night,” Seeley said on his social media.

“With the bike blow-up during the opening lap of the Superbike race, we were unable to retrieve or replace the engine in time to complete the Superstock race.

“Very disappointing for the team and I after so much effort and promising results.

“We will regroup and go again on Saturday!”

Seeley finished ninth in the opening Supersport race on the CD Racing by MSS Kawasaki and hopes to be in a stronger position for Saturday’s race with the new machine.

“We managed to finish the Supersport race in 9th place and gathered plenty of data now to try again on Saturday,” he said.

“Thanks to everyone for their support, it means a lot.”

Speaking on Thursday during qualifying, Seeley said he felt as if he’d never been away from the event after putting himself near the top of the time sheets with some hot laps.

“It doesn’t even feel like I’ve been away for a year,” he said.

“It was nice to kind of use the guys in front as a gauge and I saw a few of them at the front and used them like a rabbit and the hare job.

“I could see Peter Hickman in front and John McGuinness was in front of him, so I just used them and closed them in, and I felt that if we’re closing the likes of Pete in then we must be doing all right.

“It took a few laps to get dialled into the track and obviously the speed as well but I’ve been around this place [for so long] and I’ve probably been on every line around the course.