NW200: Richard Cooper doubles up in Supertwin class but result in balance after protest controversy

Cooper won by 11.2s from Castleblayney’s Joe Loughlin (ILR/Coverdale Paton), with third going to Lee Johnston on the new Aprilia RS660 after a battle with Jeremy McWilliams (IFS/Bayview Hotel Paton).

However, there was controversy after it emerged that a protest was submitted against the Ryan Farquhar-prepared Kawasaki ER6.

Dungannon man Farquhar said: “A protest has been put in over a technicality to do with a fairing bracket.

Double Supertwin race winner Richard Cooper celebrates on the podium with Ryan Farquhar.

“I fought my corner because you’re allowed to change the bracket, and it was done for safety. They weren’t going to let Richard out in that race and said he had been disqualified, but I put an appeal in against it and that’s where we are at the moment.

“The bike went through scrutineering all week and it’s visible for everyone to see – it’s only a bracket holding the fairing on and there’s no performance advantage gained whatsoever,” he added.

“But this has been happening to me for years and I’m not surprised really – it’s just sour grapes.”