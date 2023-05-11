The 40-year-old was dramatically excluded from the results in both Supertwin races 12 months ago after crossing the line first twice and setting a new lap record on a Ryan Farquhar-built J McC Roofing Kawasaki.

He was set to ride a Yamaha R7 this week for Michael Rutter’s Bathams Racing outfit, but Dungannon man Farquhar – himself a two-time Supertwin winner at the North West in the inaugural race at the north coast meeting in 2012 and again in 2015 – stepped in to supply Cooper with a Kawasaki machine when it became evident the Yamaha would not be ready in time.

A fuming Farquhar vowed he was ‘finished’ with Irish road racing after last year’s heart-breaking disqualifications, but he said he “couldn’t see Richard stuck” for a competitive machine.

Richard Cooper is one of the big favourites in the Supersport class at the North West 200 on the BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha. Picture: Rod Neill/Pacemaker

With the help of some old backers and new sponsors, Farquhar put together a deal for Cooper to ride a KMR-liveried Kawasaki and the pint-sized English ace immediately showed his potential in opening practice on Tuesday, claiming provisional pole by 3.4 seconds from three-time winner Jeremy McWilliams (Bayview Hotel Paton).

Final qualifying takes place on Thursday, with the first Supertwin race scheduled in the evening.

Cooper said: “It’s great of Ryan to do what he has done but it’s a shame that the R7 is not ready because I was looking forward to the challenge to try and be competitive on that bike.

“But it’s not to be this year and year and maybe we’ll come back on it next year, but luckily for me Ryan stepped up with undoubtedly one of the best twins on the grid and of course I’m not going to turn down the opportunity to ride that bike.

“We’re going to push aside what happened last year and focus on this year.”

Cooper was the top newcomer on his North West 200 debut in 2019, when the former double British Superstock 1000 champion sealed a sensational runner-up finish in a damp second Superstock race behind James Hillier.

He also finished on the podium in both Superbike races in 2022 on a Hawk Racing Suzuki and claimed third in the first Superstock race.

However, Cooper was unable to secure machinery for the big bike class this year, although he will be competing in the Supersport races for the first time for Northern Ireland team BPE/Russell Racing on a Yamaha R6.

“It wasn’t for the lack of trying and for one reason or another we don’t have a big bike, but that has just given me more focus on the two bikes I have got,” he said.

“With the Russell Racing Yamaha and the KMR Kawasaki we have good bikes to be competitive in all races.”

Cooper is one of the favourites for Supersport glory and warmed up for the North West with two runner-up finishes in the British Supersport races at Oulton Park.

On Tuesday, he was second fastest on the Yamaha, only 0.4 seconds behind Alastair Seeley (Powertoolmate Ducati), who has won 13 times in the class at the North West.

The first Supersport race is also scheduled on Thursday evening and promises to be a thriller, when any one of at least half a dozen riders are in with a serious chance of standing on the top step.

Carrickfergus man Seeley instantly gelled with his new Ducati V2 Panigale to clinch provisional pole on Tuesday and holds obvious claims. The 43-year-old won the first Supersport race last May in the wet on the IFS Racing Yamaha.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison – also riding a BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha – was right in the mix in third on the time sheets on Tuesday and is seeking a maiden win around the ‘Triangle’ course.

Superbike pacesetter Michael Dunlop – third in last year’s dry Supersport race – is another leading player on his MD Racing Yamaha and was fourth fastest on Tuesday ahead of Peter Hickman, who is able to ride his Trooper Beer Triumph 765 this year after the machine was ineligible under the rules in 2022.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston prevailed in a close battle with Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) to bag his second Supersport success last year.

The Fermanagh man goes into the race on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha as the leader of the British Supersport Championship.

Also on Thursday, Seeley will line up as arguably the Superstock race favourite on the SYNETIQ BMW M1000RR machine he is riding in the British championship.

On Tuesday, he recorded the fastest overall lap of the day on the BMW at 123.361mph.

The 2009 British Superstock champion won both races last year and, currently on 27 wins at the North West, will be targeting a repeat as he moves closer to a landmark 30 victories.

“The Superstock bike will be the one I probably feel most comfortable on,” Seeley said.

“The team are brilliant and TAS Racing have been with me for a number of years and a lot of my wins at the North West (14) have come through the team.

“I need to try and produce some results for Philip and Hector Neill and all the sponsors.

“I’m looking forward to it, we’re in a good place and when you’re happy, you’re fast.”

Roads close for final qualifying from 9.15am to 3.15pm and will reopen briefly before closing again from 5pm for the evening’s first races, reopening no later than 9pm.

Thursday’s Race Schedule (first race approximately 5.45pm):

RACE 1 – Strain Engineering Supersport (6 laps)

RACE 2 – Briggs Equipment Superstock (6 laps)