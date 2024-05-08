NW200: Richard Cooper leads Davey Todd in Supersport qualifying
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cooper, fresh from claiming two podium finishes in the new National Sportbike Championship at Oulton Park, set the benchmark time in 4m 34.202s (117.767mph) on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6 to lead Todd (117.418mph) by eight tenths of a second.
Saltburn man Todd is riding the Powertoolmate Ducati Panigale V2 for the first time on the roads after impressing as a wild card in the opening British Supersport round at Navarra in Spain, where he finished second and third.
Cooper was fastest through the speed trap at 179.5mph with Todd clocked at 176.7mph.
Michael Dunlop (115.489mph) claimed third on his MD Racing Triumph 765, 4.6s down on Cooper, with Cork’s Mike Browne making a strong start to the week in fourth on another of the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha machines.
Browne only made his debut at the North West 200 last year but is among the leading contenders for the rostrum in the class.
Lap record holder Peter Hickman was fifth fastest on the Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance, seven tenths down on Browne, with Magherafelt man Paul Jordan rounding out the top six on the Jackson Racing Honda.
Adam McLean was behind his fellow Northern Ireland rider in seventh on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki ahead of Manx rider Michael Evans (Smith Racing Triumph).
Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) and Skerries man Michael Sweeney (EM Building Yamaha) were the top ten.
Sweeney is back at the North West a year on from a serious crash at the event, which forced him to miss last season through injury.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.