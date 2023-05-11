News you can trust since 1737
NW200: Richard Cooper on pole for Supertwin races on Ryan Farquhar's KMR Kawasaki

Richard Cooper again set the pace in final Supertwin qualifying on Thursday at the North West 200, when speeds were well down due to rain showers around parts of the course.

By Kyle White
Published 11th May 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read

Cooper’s fastest lap was 105.255mph, which put him 2.8s ahead of Peter Hickman (104.276mph), who completed six laps on his new Yamaha R7.

Hickman is riding the Yamaha for the first time at the North West after using Aprilia and Paton machinery in 2022.

Nottingham man Cooper will start the Supertwin races on pole on Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki after lapping at 111.723mph on Tuesday, when he was timed at 170mph through the speed trap.

Richard Cooper on the KMR Kawasaki Supertwin in qualifying at the North West 200Richard Cooper on the KMR Kawasaki Supertwin in qualifying at the North West 200
Jeremy McWilliams will line up in second on the Bayview Hotel Paton courtesy of his 110mph lap in better conditions on Tuesday, with Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Kawasaki), Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Kawasaki), Michael Dunlop (McAdoo Kawasaki) and Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Aprilia) finalising the top six after also setting their fastest laps on Tuesday.

Irish Supertwin champion Michael Sweeney qualified seventh fastest overall as he rode the ILR/Frog Racing Paton for the first time on Tuesday, while Italy’s Stefano Bonetti – a winner in 2019 in the class – set the eighth fastest time on his Paton in the first session.

The first Supertwin race takes place on Thursday evening, when roads will be closed from 5pm to 9pm.

