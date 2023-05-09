The Nottingham rider is looking to make amends this year after he was disqualified from the results in 2022 due to a technical infringement, with Cooper denied his maiden victories at the event.

He teamed up with former Supertwin winner Farquhar after his plans to ride a Yamaha R7 for Michael Rutter failed to come to fruition, with the machine not quite ready in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper lapped at 111.723mph to lead three-time winner Jeremy McWilliams (Bayview Hotel Paton) by 3.4s, with Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan – a runner-up in the class last year – third on the PreZ Racing Kawasaki with a speed of 108.8mph, 7.7s down on Cooper.

Richard Cooper topped the Supertwin times on the KMR Kawasaki at the North West 200 on Tuesday

Adam McLean, riding a Farquhar-prepared Kawasaki for the Banbridge-based J McC Roofing team, was fourth fastest (108.503mph) ahead of Cookstown 100 Supertwin race winner Michael Dunlop on the McAdoo Kawasaki (107.924mph).

Lee Johnston was sixth quickest on the Ashcourt Racing Aprilia. The British Supersport Championship leader is a former winner in the class at the North West, sealing his first wins at the event with a double in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad